Taylor Swift Steals the Show With New Look in Wedding Photos

The Kansas City Chiefs took on the Los Angeles Rams in their first preseason game on August 15. While Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce did not participate in the matchup, he suited up and helped lead the team onto the field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kelce’s pregame entrance to the locker room immediately caused a stir, as he gave fans the first close-up look at his wedding band. Kelce tied the knot with Taylor Swift at Madison Square Garden on July 3 in what’s referred to as the wedding of the century.

“Wedding was the best night of my life, and I appreciate everybody who came out and celebrated and had fun with us,” he told reporters during his first press conference as a married man last week.

While fans hoped to see Swift back at Arrowhead for the preseason matchup, her presence was unlikely after she stepped out in London a few days before the game.

Turns out, the pop star had another wedding to attend.

Taylor Swift Showed Off Her Wedding Band and New Haircut at Oli Jacobs and Laura Sisk’s Wedding

Swift went abroad to attend the wedding of Oli Jacobs and Laura Sisk, two Grammy Award winners who have worked with the pop star. Sisk is a sound engineer while Jacobs is a mixing engineer.

Photos of Swift at the nuptials immediately went viral pictures gave fans a close look at her gold wedding band, which matches Kelce’s. Fans also gushed over the “Opalite” singer’s haircut — the shortest ‘do she’s had in years.

One fan commented on Instagram, “Living for this hair length and the RINGS 😍.” Another person wrote, “Simple gold band- LOVE IT.” One woman gushed, “Marriage looks good on Taylor! Also that dress 😍.” One Swiftie added, “Short nails mean our girl is recording 😍.”

Swift attended the nuptials solo as Kelce remains at training camp. However, she knew numerous wedding party guests, including Sabrina Carpenter and Jack Antonoff.

Fans Continue to Wait for Official Photos From Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding

While numerous details from Swift and Kelce’s big day have emerged, fans have yet to see a picture of the singer’s wedding dress or any official photos from their nuptials.

Swift’s publicist teased her look in a statement: “The bride and groom’s wedding ceremony looks have been created by Christian Dior Haute Couture. They are designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women’s, Men’s and Haute Couture Collections, in close collaboration with the Bride and Groom… Their shoes were custom made by Christian Louboutin and the bride wore Cartier jewelry.”