Taylor Swift Hits Historic Career Milestone After Travis Kelce Wedding

Taylor Swift added another historic achievement to her record-setting career just days after marrying Travis Kelce, reaching a milestone that underscores her extraordinary impact on the music industry, though the publicity around the wedding appears to have done little to boost her sales figures.

The latest accomplishment comes as Swift begins a new chapter in her personal life, but one remarkable detail about the milestone makes the achievement even more extraordinary.

On the Adult Contemporary chart dated July 18, “Elizabeth Taylor” jumps four spots to No. 10, giving Swift four songs in the format’s top 10 at once. She is the second artist overall and first non-holiday act to achieve the feat since the chart launched in 1961.

“Elizabeth Taylor” joins “The Fate of Ophelia” at No. 7, “Opalite” at No. 8 and “I Knew It, I Knew You” at No. 9, all four ranked consecutively, according to Billboard chart columnist Gary Trust. “The Fate of Ophelia” previously reached No. 2, and “Opalite” peaked at No. 4, before both settled into their current slots.

Only one other act has come close. Michael Bublé placed four holiday tracks in the top 10 twice during the 2011 season, including one week with five, powered entirely by his Christmas album. Swift’s achievement carries no seasonal asterisk.

Swift’s Adult Contemporary Dominance Keeps Building

“Elizabeth Taylor” gives Swift her 23rd Adult Contemporary top 10 hit since her first appearance on the chart in March 2008, more than any other act in that stretch. Bublé sits second with 19, and Kelly Clarkson trails at 15. Swift has also collected nine Adult Contemporary No. 1s since “Love Story” first topped the format in 2009, the most of any artist in that span, with Adele a distant second at six.

“The Fate of Ophelia,” “Opalite” and “Elizabeth Taylor” are the first three radio singles from Swift’s album The Life of a Showgirl, which opened with 4.002 million equivalent-album units in the U.S. last October, becoming her 15th Billboard 200 No. 1. “I Knew It, I Knew You,” pulled from the Toy Story 5 soundtrack, gave Swift her 15th Hot 100 No. 1 in June and is climbing 12-9 on Pop Airplay, putting her one shy of Rihanna’s record 30 Pop Airplay top 10s.

Wedding to Travis Kelce Delivered Only a Modest Streaming Bump

Swift married Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on July 3 at Madison Square Garden, a ceremony that dominated entertainment coverage for days. The chart milestone, though, can be attributed to sustained radio airplay for Swift’s recent singles rather than any wedding boost.

Swift’s catalog logged just over 26 million official on-demand U.S. streams on the wedding date, a modest 2.5 percent increase over the previous Friday, according to Billboard’s Andrew Unterberger and Kyle Denis, citing Luminate data. “Love Story,” the song most tied to Swift and Kelce’s relationship, saw a more impressive 33 percent jump, reaching a combined 519,000 U.S. streams between its original and Taylor’s Version recordings.

Those numbers point to a wedding-driven temporary bump rather than a lasting increase. The Adult Contemporary breakthrough stands on its own, built on months of radio impressions rather than any single news cycle. Adult Contemporary is a slow-moving, impressions-based format, where songs climb over months of steady airplay, not a single, viral week.

“I Knew It, I Knew You” is doing similar work elsewhere. Beyond its Pop Airplay climb, the single sits at No. 5 on Adult Pop Airplay and No. 10 on Country Airplay, a rare simultaneous top-10 presence across three separate radio formats.

Swift now needs just one more Pop Airplay top 10 to tie Rihanna’s all-time record — a stretch of chart dominance outlasting the news cycle around her wedding.