Taylor Swift turned the Academy Museum Gala into an Oscar campaign stop, and Hollywood insiders say she left industry heavyweights floored, according to a report by entertainment industry insider Rob Shuter.

“Taylor Swift just won herself an Oscar,” Shuter wrote. “Hollywood’s biggest stars were starstruck!”

The performance came 24 hours before Swift returned to Arrowhead Stadium to watch husband Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs, with her first Academy Award nomination still in the works. Voting for Oscar nominations takes place January 11 through January 15, with the nominations announced on January 21, 2027.

Swift performed “I Knew It, I Knew You” from Toy Story 5 on Saturday night for a room that included such Hollywood luminaries — and Oscar voters — as Steven Spielberg, Charlize Theron and Colman Domingo.

“These people have Oscars, millions of dollars and enormous power,” a source told Shuter. “They’re impossible to impress. But Taylor walked into that room and suddenly everyone was desperate to meet her!”

“Taylor worked that room like a master politician,” another Hollywood insider said, as quoted by Shuter. “She was gracious, charming and made everyone feel special.”

Sources told Shuter that Swift purchased her own ticket to the Academy gala and performed her set without taking a fee.

“Oscar campaigns are about goodwill,” a source said. “Taylor just charmed the very people who could help make her an Academy Award winner!”

Swift performed a four-song set that included the live debut of “The Fate of Ophelia,” according to Billboard‘s Academy Museum Gala coverage. The sixth annual gala raised more than $14 million, USA Today‘s report said.

“The singer is currently campaigning for ‘I Knew It, I Knew You’ in the Best Original Song category at the upcoming Oscars,” Billboard reported. The song is Swift’s contribution to Toy Story 5.

The song reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped country radio, her first such feat in 13 years. Every earlier Toy Story film produced a nominee in the category, according to Page Six‘s report on her Oscar ambitions.

Taylor Swift’s Oscar Shutouts and EGOT Chase

“It’s an insane, unprecedented honor to introduce a cherished member of our little Toy Story 5 family,” 2027 Oscar broadcast host Conan O’Brien said when introducing Swift on Saturday, as quoted by Billboard. “She’s John, Paul, George and Ringo all in one.”

Swift has never received an Oscar nomination. “Beautiful Ghosts” from Cats, “Safe & Sound” from The Hunger Games and “Only the Young” from Miss Americana all missed, according to Glamour‘s report on her Oscar snubs.

“Carolina,” from Where the Crawdads Sing, reached the Best Original Song shortlist but not the final ballot. All Too Well: The Short Film did not advance in the live action short category.

An Oscar would leave Swift one award short of an EGOT — Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. She owns 14 Grammys and a 2015 Emmy for the interactive project AMEX Unstaged: Taylor Swift Experience, according to the Television Academy.

“If she snags that Oscar, she only needs a Tony,” British Vogue wrote. “Would she write a new musical next? With Swift, anything’s possible.”

The Sun reported that Swift is writing a musical, though neither she nor anyone close to her has confirmed the report.

Taylor Swift at Arrowhead as Chiefs Beat Chargers

Less than 24 hours after the gala in Los Angeles, Swift appeared in Kansas City, watching from a suite as the Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 22-6 to improve to 5-0, according to ESPN‘s game report.

Kelce caught four passes for 53 yards on five targets, with a long of 24. He briefly left with a right ankle injury before returning after treatment.

Swift wore a red Louis Vuitton turtleneck bodysuit with matching lipstick, and was joined by musician Este Haim and WNBA star Caitlin Clark. She cheered, clapped, danced and hugged Haim after a Kelce catch, according to People‘s coverage.