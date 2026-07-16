Fans Love Taylor Swift’s Outfit Change at Wedding With Travis Kelce

Nearly two weeks have passed since Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift married at Madison Square Garden, but guests are still gushing over the magical night.

Former “Modern Family” star and longtime Chiefs fan Eric Stonestreet had an absolute blast with his wife, Lindsay Stonestreet, at the star-studded affair.

“It was awesome,” Stonestreet told People magazine. “I mean, I think you’ve read everything that there is to be said about it.

“We’ve seen Travis from when he was drafted and we’ve seen him through different phases of his life. So when they started dating, we were so happy for him. But we were also happy for Taylor because we know what kind of human being Travis is. So we were excited to celebrate their love with them and a few other people in New York City, and it was just a treat to be there.”

One week after Kelce and Swift tied the knot, they jetted off to the opposite coast to attend New York Giants wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster and Laura Kruk’s wedding in Southern California. This outing marked the famous couple’s first public appearance as husband and wife, during which Swift proudly showed off her new wedding ring.

New Photos Show Taylor Swift Wore Travis Kelce’s Jacket During the Wedding Reception

Jayda Hawkins, wife of Baltimore Ravens safety Jaylinn Hawkins, posted several pictures from Smith-Schuster’s wedding on July 15. She captioned the post, “@laura_kruk & @juju forever !! ❤️📸.”

Swift appears in slide seven and slide nine in the photo album. In one of the pictures, Swift is wearing Kelce’s suit jacket, which fans loved to see. One fan commented on X, ‘Ohhhhhh hiiii gorgeous!!!… Her wearing her husband’s jacket… let’s not lose the good old traditions!!!”

This isn’t the first time the 14-time Grammy winner has ended an evening in Kelce’s jacket. She wore what looked like an oversized coat on Swift after celebrating the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas in 2024. She exited XS nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas in half of Kelce’s custom Amiri suit.

More recently, Swift rocked his jacket over her $2,800 Marcia Lucia gown after attending a friend’s wedding in Brooklyn in May.

Fans Continue to Wait for Official Photos From Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding

While numerous details from Swift and Kelce’s big day have emerged, fans have yet to see a picture of the singer’s wedding dress or any official photos from their nuptials.

Swift’s publicist teased her look in a statement: “The bride and groom’s wedding ceremony looks have been created by Christian Dior Haute Couture. They are designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women’s, Men’s and Haute Couture Collections, in close collaboration with the Bride and Groom… Their shoes were custom made by Christian Louboutin and the bride wore Cartier jewelry.”