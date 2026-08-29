Taylor Swift Shares Heartfelt Message After Surprise $50,000 Donation

The Kansas City Chiefs hosted the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Seattle Seahawks in their preseason finale on Friday, August 28.

While Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce remains in Kansas City before the start of the 2026 NFL season, his wife, Taylor Swift, has traveled between New York City, London, and Los Angeles. Between weddings, possibly recording new music, and performing at work events, she remains busy as ever.

After tying the knot at Madison Square Garden on July 3, they’ve spent quite some time apart due to career responsibilities. “They both still light up when they refer to each other as husband and wife, and there’s something really exciting and special about that for them,” a source told Page Six earlier this week.

“They’re just incredibly happy to be in this next chapter together and are enjoying figuring out what their new normal looks like.”

Before their wedding, the couple donated $26 million to various charities. Just before the Seahawks-Chiefs game, Swift made another surprise donation.

Taylor Swift Donated $50K to Ashley Taunton, A Woman Who Risked Her Own Life to Save A Stranger

Ashley Taunton sustained life-threatening injuries after stopping during a rainstorm to help a car crash victim on the side of the highway in July.

“While she was assisting another vehicle hydroplaned and came hurtling directly toward them,” the GoFundMe page states. “In a split-second act of pure bravery, Ashley pushed the other person out of harm’s way, taking the brunt of the impact herself.

“Because of her selfless courage, Ashley is now facing a very long and difficult road to recovery. She has already undergone two major surgeries in the last 18 hours alone, with more scheduled in the days ahead.”

Swift was clearly moved by Taunton’s story and donated $50,000. She also wrote a heartfelt message in the comments, “Wishing you the best recovery possible and sending love to your family! Taylor.”

Taunton, 42, a certified nursing assistant, shares three children with her husband. The family seeks assistance with medical expenses, bills, groceries, and more. With Swift as the top donor, the GoFundMe has raised over $64,000. The family’s Meal Train fundraiser has garnered over $16,000.

Billionaire Taylor Swift Scrolls Through GoFundMe Pages ‘Like A Social Media App,’ Ruby Rose Says

Following the unprecedented success of her latest album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” Swift’s net worth ballooned to over $2 billion. While the 14-time Grammy winner famously made donations to charities and food banks in every city the “Eras Tour” stopped, she also makes plenty of sizable donations without any fanfare.

While defending Swift against criticism on Threads, model and actress Ruby Rose shared an incredible statement about Swift. Rose wrote, “lol. She used to scroll go fund me like a social media app. Clicking ‘reach their donation’ like the ‘like’ button. 😂”