Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Cause a Stir at Tight End University

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his fiancée, Taylor Swift, are having quite an epic month leading up to their wedding day.

Swift made a surprise appearance at the “Toy Story 5” premiere in Los Angeles on June 9, where she performed her new single for the movie, “I Knew It, I Knew You,” and a duet with Randy Newman. The following day, she sat courtside at Madison Square Garden for Game 4 of the NBA Finals with Alana Haim, Este Haim, and Mariska Hargitay.

One night after catching the Knicks‘ biggest comeback win in playoff history, Swift attended the Songwriter Hall of Fame ceremony, where she became the youngest female inductee at age 36. After mandatory minicamp concluded, Kelce jetted to New York City for the star-studded ceremony, where director Steven Spielberg delivered the pop star’s formal introduction.

After a whirlwind week, Swift kept a low profile while Kelce enjoyed his bachelor party in Los Angeles. Kelce and his crew made their way from L.A. to San Diego for numerous festivities. Kelce then traveled to Nashville to host the sixth annual Tight End University on June 22, a summit he co-founded with Greg Olsen and George Kittle.

While rumors swirled that Swift would make an appearance, the pop star immediately turned heads when she arrived at the event.

Taylor Swift Looked Gorgeous in a Yellow Dress, Posing With Travis Kelce at TE University

Tight End University’s official Instagram page is live-documenting the multi-day event. When the Chiefs star arrived earlier that day, Swift was nowhere in sight.

However, the “Opalite” singer showed up for the kickoff party. TE University proudly posted a photo of all the summit’s founders and their partners and wrote, “TEU Yearbook cover worthy ✨.”

To say fans were thrilled Swift returned to the event after making a big splash at the summit last year would be an understatement. A Swiftie commented, “we see you tay 😍.” One fan gushed, “I was wrong I did not think she’d be there!!! Eeeeee Taylor!!!” Another fan added, “She made it! Just in time, like Trav just made it to her Songwriters induction!!! 💛.”

Will Taylor Swift Perform at the “Tight End & Friends” Concert Again This Year?

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Last year, Swift surprised everyone at the Brooklyn Bowl by hopping on stage and performing “Shake It Off” for the crowd at the “Tight Ends & Friends” concert.

Tickets for this year’s concert, which takes place at The Pinnacle, are already sold out. Confirmed performers include Chase Rice, Dan+Shay, Hardy, Kane Brown, and more. However, fans will have to wait and see if Kelce’s future bride hops on stage for one more surprise.