New Details Emerge About Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Early Romance Days Ahead of Wedding

New claims about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship timeline have emerged just days before the couple is expected to celebrate their wedding over the July 4 weekend.

Multiple unnamed sources alleged that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was not initially looking for a serious relationship when he first connected with the pop superstar in 2023. The report comes as the couple prepares for what is expected to be one of the biggest celebrity weddings of the year.

Travis Kelce Reportedly Didn’t Expect the Romance to Become Serious

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Kelce first made headlines for his connection with Swift in July 2023 after attending her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City, Missouri. During an episode of his “New Heights” podcast, he revealed that he tried to give the singer his phone number by writing it on a friendship bracelet.

“She doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Kelce said at the time. “I took it personal.”

Two months later, The Messenger reported that the pair had been “quietly hanging out.”

According to the Daily Mail, however, several unnamed sources claimed Kelce continued dating other people during the early stages of his relationship with Swift.

“He wasn’t looking for anything serious – that’s for sure,” one source told the outlet. “He was dating other people at the same time before they went public.”

Another source added, “He was definitely still dating around [in the beginning].”

One insider also claimed Kelce initially viewed the friendship bracelet gesture as a joke.

“He thought it was more of a joke,” the source alleged, adding that he “didn’t think it was going to go anywhere.”

Sources Claim Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Became Exclusive in September 2023

The Daily Mail also reported that three additional sources claimed Kelce was not always quick to respond to Swift’s text messages during the early days of their relationship.

“[He wasn’t avoiding her], but you’re not going to be pressed onto something if you’re not looking for something serious,” one source told the publication. “He just wasn’t pursuing her heavily. He’s a football player!”

Another insider echoed that sentiment.

“Travis wasn’t looking for anything serious and once you get into the Taylor world, it’s instantly serious.”

According to the report, the couple did not become exclusive until September 2023.

Since then, the relationship has become increasingly public, with Swift attending Chiefs games throughout the NFL season and Kelce supporting the singer during multiple stops of her record-breaking Eras Tour.

The couple announced their engagement in August 2025 after dating for two years.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding Expected to Feature Celebrity Guests

Attention has now shifted to the couple’s upcoming wedding celebration.

According to Page Six, a rehearsal dinner is scheduled for July 2 at Madison Square Garden. The outlet reported that approximately 100 close family members and friends are expected to attend.

Several high-profile performers have also been rumored for the reception. According to reports, Tim McGraw and Stevie Nicks are expected to perform, while Paul McCartney has also been rumored as a possible musical guest.

The reported guest list includes musicians Kenny Chesney, Kesha, Dierks Bentley, members of Little Big Town, members of Sugarland, Kelsea Ballerini, Stella McCartney, the Haim sisters, Ed Sheeran, Jack Antonoff, Margaret Qualley, Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco and Swift’s longtime friend and maid of honor, Abigail Anderson.

Actors Zoe Kravitz, Mariska Hargitay, Cara Delevingne, Suki Waterhouse, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, and Emma Stone have also been rumored to attend.

From the NFL, the reported guest list includes Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, head coach Andy Reid, other Chiefs players and staff members, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and fullback Kyle Juszczyk. Members of the “Saturday Night Live” cast are also expected to be among those celebrating with the couple.

Neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly confirmed details of the reported wedding plans.