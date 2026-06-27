New Details Emerge About Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift’s ‘Intimate’ Wedding Celebration

New details have emerged about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s reported wedding weekend, including plans for a smaller celebration before the couple’s highly anticipated ceremony.

According to the New York Post, Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs‘ tight end will host an intimate rehearsal dinner on July 2 at Madison Square Garden, one day before their reported July 3 wedding celebration.

A source told the outlet that approximately 100 close family members and friends are expected to attend the private event.

Neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly confirmed the reported wedding plans.

New Report Reveals Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Intimate Rehearsal Dinner Plans

The Post reported that the rehearsal dinner will serve as the opening event of a multi-day wedding celebration.

As Heavy.com previously reported, the couple plans to host between 1,000 and 2,000 guests at Madison Square Garden on July 3.

Earlier this month, Page Six also reported that the couple had finalized their wedding venue, with one source telling the outlet, “Everyone’s been sworn to secrecy.”

The latest reports follow months of speculation surrounding where the ceremony would take place.

Earlier rumors suggested Swift planned to marry at her Rhode Island estate after reports surfaced that she had reserved a waterfront venue. More recent reports, however, indicated the couple wanted a larger celebration that could accommodate significantly more guests.

Page Six also reported that celebrity event planner Mark Seed is overseeing the festivities.

“He can build something spectacular out of nothing,” an insider told the outlet. “He is renowned for never, ever talking about his clients.”

Celebrity Guests Continue to Fuel Wedding Buzz

Although the couple has not released a guest list, several celebrities have either confirmed invitations or strongly hinted they will attend.

According to reports, Swift personally called many guests to invite them.

Reported invitees include Ed Sheeran, Selena Gomez, Zoë Kravitz, Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss, Suki Waterhouse and the Haim sisters.

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle also confirmed that he and his wife, Claire, received invitations, although he joked they still do not know where the ceremony will actually take place.

Speaking with “Entertainment Tonight,” Kittle said he recently tried getting more information from Kelce.

“I actually asked Travis last night and he laughed at me, so,” Kittle said.

He added, “I’m half expecting there to just be a jumbo jet on a runway and they put us on a plane somewhere.”

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Celebrate Separately Before Wedding Weekend

Ahead of the reported festivities, both Swift and Kelce spent time with close friends.

Kelce was seen celebrating with friends during what many fans believe was his bachelor party.

The Chiefs tight end was spotted in West Hollywood with his brother Jason Kelce, former teammate Ross Travis and comedian Druski before attending a Chris Lake concert.

When the DJ played a Swift remix, Kelce grabbed the microphone and told the crowd, “I bet y’all didn’t expect to hear Tay Tay tonight, yeah!”

He also encouraged fans to “lose your (expletive) minds.”

Kelce later attended a NASCAR event at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, where he reunited with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Jason Kelce, Austin Swift and NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. were also part of the gathering.

Meanwhile, TMZ reported that Swift spent time at her Watch Hill, Rhode Island, home with her younger brother, Austin Swift, longtime friend Abigail Anderson and several close friends.

Swift and Kelce announced their engagement in August 2025.