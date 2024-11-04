Chiefs Finally Elevate Fan Favorite WR for Week 9 vs. Buccaneers: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs will utilize both practice squad elevations ahead of the Monday Night Football matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Chiefs elevate [wide receiver] Justyn Ross, [cornerback] Nic Jones,” relayed KPRC 2 NFL insider Aaron Wilson on X.

Not long after, FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz confirmed Ross’ promotion, noting that “this will be his first game of the season on the active roster.”

The Chiefs have scarcely called upon practice squad elevations in 2024, but they recently bucked that trend when they elevated wide receiver/returner Montrell Washington for Week 8. With injuries at wide receiver and cornerback, it will be Ross and Jones who finally get their opportunity in Week 9.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY, CHECK BACK FOR MORE INFORMATION.