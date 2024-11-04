Hi, Subscriber

Chiefs Finally Elevate Fan Favorite WR for Week 9 vs. Buccaneers: Report

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross.

Getty Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross has been elevated for Week 9 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Kansas City Chiefs will utilize both practice squad elevations ahead of the Monday Night Football matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Chiefs elevate [wide receiver] Justyn Ross, [cornerback] Nic Jones,” relayed KPRC 2 NFL insider Aaron Wilson on X.

Not long after, FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz confirmed Ross’ promotion, noting that “this will be his first game of the season on the active roster.”

The Chiefs have scarcely called upon practice squad elevations in 2024, but they recently bucked that trend when they elevated wide receiver/returner Montrell Washington for Week 8. With injuries at wide receiver and cornerback, it will be Ross and Jones who finally get their opportunity in Week 9.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY, CHECK BACK FOR MORE INFORMATION.

Michael Obermuller covers the NFL and NHL for Heavy.com, where he began writing in 2021. His areas of focus include the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins, as well as the New York Rangers and New York Islanders. An NYC area native and Quinnipiac graduate, his previous bylines include FanDuel's The Duel, King Fantasy Sports and Pro Football Mania. More about Michael Obermuller

Read More
,

Comments

Chiefs Finally Elevate Fan Favorite WR for Week 9 vs. Buccaneers: Report

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x