Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo Challenges Position Group to ‘Step Up’

The Kansas City Chiefs’ cornerback room continues to be one of the most interesting training camp battles of 2024.

“We’re going to have to find our next two best players, however that works out,” Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said on July 29, shortly after confirming that Trent McDuffie is the new CB1 without L’Jarius Sneed on the roster.

“We know [Nazeeh Johnson] is dealing with his little injury right now,” the veteran DC went on. “Josh [Williams] has been out there, Kelvin [Joseph]. There’s a lot of guys mixing in there, but somebody’s got to surface. If not, it gets tough. You could have the best pass rush in the world, but these receivers get open quick if you’re not able to cover them.”

“So, we got some developing to do. We certainly miss [Sneed], but somebody’s got to step up there,” Spagnuolo concluded with a sort of challenge to the CB room. “I’m waiting for somebody to assert themselves and say — ‘I’m that guy that can do it.’”

Along with Williams, Johnson and Joseph, third-year cornerback Jaylen Watson is expected to compete for the starting job once fully recovered from offseason shoulder surgery.

Chiefs CB Kelvin Joseph ‘Made Enough Plays to Warrant’ First-Team Reps at Training Camp

Earlier in the Monday press conference, Spagnuolo revealed that Joseph’s excused absences were due to the birth of his child.

“I don’t know if you know, he had a baby, so he was gone for a little bit,” the coach explained. “We lost him there, so he was a little bit behind.”

“He’s playing catch up now — he’s getting some work with the ones,” Spagnuolo continued regarding Joseph. “Made a couple of plays yesterday, so he earned that.”

The Chiefs DC went on to state that Joseph will be “right in the thick of” the Kansas City cornerback competition this summer. Which falls in line with the veteran’s OTA hype this spring.

It’s easy to forget that Joseph was the 44th overall pick in the 2021 draft — a second-round selection of the Dallas Cowboys. He appeared in 29 outings over two seasons (including playoffs) with Dallas before being traded to the Miami Dolphins.

Then, later, Joseph made a brief pit stop in Seattle before heading to KC.

If the Chiefs can revive Joseph’s NFL career, it wouldn’t be the first time this coaching staff has hit on a low-risk reclamation project. The 24-year-old appeared very motivated to win a role on the 53-man roster ahead of training camp, and he took his first big stride in doing so on July 29.

“At cornerback (with Nazeeh Johnson and Jaylen Watson still unavailable), the Chiefs’ top team saw Trent McDuffie and Kelvin Joseph outside, with Chamarri Conner at the nickel,” Arrowhead Pride beat reporter Pete Sweeney relayed after practice. Adding: “The second team had Joshua Williams and Keith Taylor outside with Nic Jones at the nickel.”

“He’s made enough plays to warrant working with that first group,” Spagnuolo told reporters — a good sign for Joseph’s trajectory.

Chiefs CBs Nic Jones, Keith Taylor & Kamal Hadden Get Work on Special Teams at Gunner

As most Chiefs fans know by now, the final 53-man roster spots will also be determined by special teams impact. So, for a competitive room like cornerback, it’ll certainly help if a player wins a role on ST coordinator Dave Toub’s unit.

According to Sweeney, three Kansas City CBs took a positive step in doing just that on July 29.

“Top gunner combos… Keith Taylor and Nic Jones, [WR] Montrell Washington and Kamal Hadden,” he informed.

For those that are unaware, a “gunner” is a key position on the punt return coverage unit. More specifically, they are the player that attempts to get down the field to the opposing returner first before he fields the punt in order to either force a fair catch, fumble or a minimal gain.

It appears Jones, Taylor and Hadden — a sixth-round rookie — have the early leg up on this job in terms of the CB room. Considering their status as recent draft picks, the Chiefs would likely be very pleased if Jones and Hadden stepped up to win these roles.