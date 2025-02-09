Travis Kelce Receives Bad News on Super Bowl Weekend

Super Bowl LIX is bringing the highly-anticipated matchup of the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, February 9, at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs, of course, are hoping for a three-peat, making them the first NFL team ever to win three Super Bowls in a row.

While the celebrated tight end is likely stoked to be back at the Super Bowl for yet another appearance, he got some bad news just ahead of the game.

Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce Misses the Mark on Honors

Ahead of the big game, the NFL Honors took place on Thursday, February 6, at the Saenger Theater in New Orleans. Plenty of star players were highlighted during the evening, including Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who received the highly-coveted MVP Award, receiving 27 first-place votes, 22 second-place votes and one third-place vote, for 383 points in the AP’s voting system.

Kelce had a stellar season leading up to the Super Bowl and even broke the NFL’s record for most postseason receptions at 174. So, Kelce was up for some honors, and he was nominated for the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

But, Kelce was passed up for the award by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive Arik Armstead, who has actually been nominated for the award five times.

The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award honors an NFL player for his excellence both on and off the field. The award was first presented in 1970 and was renamed in 1999 after Walter Payton. Each NFL team nominates one player who has exhibited a “significant positive impact on his community,” according to the NFL, and then one winner is picked from the 32 nominees.

“Receiving the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award is an incredible honor-one that goes beyond football,” Armstead said about getting the honors.

He added that, “Through the Armstead Academic Project, my mission has always been to provide students with the resources they need to succeed. This recognition is a testament to that work, but there’s still so much more to do.” Armstead also said he’s “committed to using my platform to create real change, because the work doesn’t stop here.”

As for the MVP award, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson came in at second place, getting 23 first-place votes, 26 second-place votes, and one fourth-place vote, for 362 total points. Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, who will be a key part of the Super Bowl, finished third, with 120 points.

Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Still Honored for His Charity Work

Travis Kelce, however, did win the Walter Payton Man of the Year “Charity Challenge” for the fourth time in five seasons as the tight end took home the honor earlier in January. Kelce won the award following a fan vote on X, which ran from December 5 through January 6.

Kelce, who also won the challenge in 2020, is the first two-time winner in the history of the “Charity Challenge,” which has been around for 10 years. Thanks to his win, Nationwide will give a $35,000 donation to Kelce’s foundation, 87 & Running.

The NFL celebrated Kelce’s accomplishment in a post to its X account, stating, “Congratulations to @tkelce on winning the 2024 Nationwide Charity Challenge,” with a photo of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.