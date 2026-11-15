Chiefs Announce Travis Kelce Injury News After Falcons Game

The Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce suffered an injury during the opening drive against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, November 15.

After Kelce recorded his 200th consecutive game with at least one reception with a 23-yard catch-and-run, he appeared to suffer an ankle injury while getting tackled by Falcons safety DeMarcco Hellams.

While the 37-year-old tried to shake it off and immediately re-enter the game, he ultimately headed to the locker room.

All of Chiefs Kingdom held their breath, as losing Kelce for any amount of time would be devastating news for the team. Kelce, however, returned to the game late in the second quarter. He finished the matchup with one more catch, totaling two catches for 30 yards.

Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid Said Travis Kelce ‘Battled’ Through a Calf Injury

Following Kansas City’s dominant 35-13 win over the Falcons, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid gave reporters an update on Kelce. Reid said, “Battled with his calf, but battled through it,” per Fox 4 KC’s Harold Kuntz.

On the plus side, Kelce did not seem to aggravate his ankle injury. The 11-time Pro Bowler suffered an ankle injury against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6. While he’s sometimes been limited in practice, he’s also been able to power through each week and start.

Kelce was all smiles after the matchup, a good sign his injury is not serious. As for Chiefs tight end Jared Wiley, who exited the game around the same time as Kelce, he suffered an ankle fracture and will likely be out for the foreseeable future. “Does not look good,” Reid said of Wiley.

Chiefs Star Travis Kelce and Co. Host the Arizona Cardinals Next Week

Next up, the Chiefs host the Arizona Cardinals on November 22 before taking on the Buffalo Bills four days later on Thanksgiving. Kelce will likely take it easy in practice to prepare for these back-to-back matchups.

In the meantime, the team is in good hands. “It would good to see guys step up and make plays, especially against man coverage,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes told reporters after the game.

Mahomes, who suffered an injury to his throwing arm last week, showed no signs of pains against the Falcons. He finished the matchup with five touchdowns with four different receivers.

As for Chiefs rookie running back Emmett Johnson, who stepped up with Kenneth Walker out with a groin injury, “I’m happy for him because he comes in with the right mindset every day,” Mahomes said. “That’s going to be great to have as the season goes on.” Johnson finished against the Falcons with 22 carries for 101 yards along with six receptions for 70 yards and two touchdowns.