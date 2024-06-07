Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Teases New Collaboration With Livvy Dunne [LOOK]

Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce has been all over the map and on top of the world since winning another Super Bowl in February.

He teased his latest offseason endeavor during an exclusive interview with Good Morning America — which was released to the public on June 6. “Got Livvy Dunne in the building, LSU gymnast,” Kelce told ABC News’ Will Reeve while discussing his work with Accelerator Active Energy drink.

The interview also showed glimpses of Kelce and Dunne working together on the set of a photoshoot at the 2:15 mark. One of the moments was shared by “87KillaTrav” on X.

“Absolutely just an awesome person,” Kelce said, regarding Dunne. “She’s down there making Accelerator look amazing.”

The popular gymnast first announced a partnership with Accelerator in July of 2023, joining athletes and brand endorsers like Kelce, Aaron Judge, Chase Young and more.

“What really attracted to me to Accelerator at first was the loaded roster of top tier athletes that use this and drink it,” Dunne told The New York Post at the time. “I mean, Aaron Judge, Travis Kelce — they all use it and they’re obviously amazing athletes. So that’s what really attracted me to this product.”

Along with the Dunne collaboration, Good Morning America revealed that Kelce was filming a new commercial for Accelerator — a company he also invests in according to GMA. Wearing a wig and glasses, Kelce was seen sitting behind a desk during a brief snippet of the film shoot.

“Accelerator Active Energy drink in representing the U-S of A,” Kelce says in the teaser around the 2:05 mark of the video below.

Olivia ‘Livvy’ Dunne & Pirates SP Paul Skenes Compared to Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift

The irony of Kelce and Dunne working together is that the gymnast and her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates rising star pitcher Paul Skenes, have been compared to the Chiefs tight end and Taylor Swift.

“[Skenes] is dating Livvy Dunne, a social media celebrity and a popular LSU gymnast, and together the pair has become the latest sports-based power couple,” Sportico’s Barry M. Bloom wrote on May 28.

Quoting Bob Dorfman, an independent marketing expert based in San Francisco.

“I’d compare it to Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce,” Dorfman said, noting that the MLB needs to parlay this duo for maximum exposure. “Make sure that Livvy Dunne is at all his games and feature her prominently. It’s going to piss off a lot of purists, but it may bring more fans and attention to those games.”

Dorfman and Bloom aren’t the first people to bridge a link between the pair of celebrity couples.

“I think the Super Bowl run and everything leading up to it with Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift sort of put on people’s radar what a power sports couple [can do for ratings],” a member of the Baseball Is Dead podcast argued on May 13.

Host Jared Carrabis immediately chimed in, voicing that “[the] MLB is dying for [Dunne and Skenes] to be that.”

“You can feel it in the air that they want this to be baseball’s power couple,” his co-host continued. Something Carrabis agreed was fine as long as baseball doesn’t “force it.”

Perhaps Kelce and Swift can give Dunne and Skenes a few pointers about living out their relationship in the national limelight.

Travis Kelce Scales Life With Taylor Swift a 20 or 100 out of 10

Toward the end of the interview with Good Morning America, Kelce was asked to scale his life from one to ten at this very moment.

“Man, twenty, a hundred,” Kelce responded with a smile. Concluding: “I’m so fortunate and so grateful of everything that has come my way in life.”

Earlier, the Chiefs star was also asked how he’s able to stay true to who he is despite all of his success and fame.

“When you have good family and friends around you, it makes that aspect of life so much easier,” Kelce replied. “I’ve always been a very grounded guy. Might not come off like that when I’m playing football, but off the field I just want to be a genuine person. I try not to get too far down the road because you just never know what opportunities are going to present themselves.”