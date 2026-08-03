New Travis Kelce Photo Emerges in Response to ‘Fake AI Video’ of Chiefs TE

Anyone who was on social media over the weekend likely saw images of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce appearing overweight during a training camp practice. That video, however, may not be entirely accurate.

Jesse Newell of The Athletic posted a photo of Kelce walking out to the field on Monday, August 3 in an attempt to address what the reporter described as a “fake” image of the tight end that the perpetrator likely used AI software to generate.

“Because I saw the fake Travis Kelce beer gut AI practice video about 10 times this weekend … here is what Travis Kelce looks like at Chiefs camp this morning,” Newell posted to X.

In the photo, it is clear that Kelce is not sporting any extra weight around the waist, which also points to video circulating about him possibly being fake, though not necessarily.

Camera Angle Could Have Impacted Perceptions of Weight Gain for Travis Kelce

However, it is unclear precisely to which video Newell is referencing. As such, it is possible that the rumors swirling about Kelce’s physical appearance could simply be the result of a bad camera angle and not an AI hoax.

KCTV shared a video of Kelce walking across the practice field late last week, which drew a considerable number of negative comments.

KCTV captioned the Instagram video with the following: “Travis Kelce is all business as he hits the field for season 14 with the Chiefs.”

And the snark began there.

“Travis Kelce is all business, if his business is a hot dog eating contest,” one person responded.

“Honeymooned at McDonalds! And as a show of appreciation, Ronald McDonald gave Kelce his shoes!” a second commenter wrote.

Others simply pointed out what appears on video to be a mild to moderate weight gain across Kelce’s midsection.

“Definitely didn’t train this offseason, he ready to go home now!” a third IG user commented.

However, based on the angle of the camera and the wind blowing in Kelce’s direction, coupled with the photo Newell shared on Monday, it is possible that the tight end’s apparent weight gain was merely an unintended effect of the camera and how it captured Kelce on the field.

Travis Kelce Under Heavy Scrutiny Since Beginning Relationship With Taylor Swift

Kelce married his longtime girlfriend and global music superstar Taylor Swift over the summer.

Critics of Kelce have questioned his focus on football, as well as his commitment to it, since he began dating Swift and his popularity expanded massively, which led to work as a television game show host, an appearance in Adam Sandler’s “Happy Gilmore 2” and one of the most lucrative podcasts in the world, which he co-hosts with his brother Jason Kelce.

It is clear, though, from Newell’s photograph that Kelce has kept himself in good shape despite everything he has going on off the field — which is something his teammate, linebacker Drue Tranquill, confirmed in a recent interview.

“He looks young, looks spruce,” Tranquill said. “Looks like a guy who just got married. He’s looking good.”