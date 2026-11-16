Chiefs Star Travis Kelce Shares Good News After Chiefs-Falcons Game

The Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) notched their second consecutive win with a 35-13 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes finished with 22 passes for 348 yards and five touchdowns to four different players.

While Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce usually plays a big part in these types of games, he suffered a calf injury on the very first offensive drive.

Kelce appeared to be in serious pain following a 23-yard catch-and-run, during which he was tackled by Falcons safety DeMarcco Hellams. While the 37-year-old headed to the locker room and was marked questionable to return, he was back on the field before the first half ended. He finished with two catches for 30 yards.

With so many players stepping up, Chiefs wide receivers Andrew Armstrong and Cyrus Allen recorded their first-ever career touchdowns, Josh Downs caught a touchdown in his first game with the franchise following Tuesday’s trade, and rookie running back Emmett Johnson went off with two receiving scores in place of an injured Kenneth Walker III – Kelce got to rest.

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Says He’s ‘All Good’ After His Injury Scare Against the Falcons

While fans and analysts initially worried Kelce re-aggravated a nagging ankle injury he’s been dealing with since Week 6, Kelce told USA Today’s Jarrett Bell that there’s nothing to worry about.

“I’m all good,” he said. “I probably could have went more than I did when I came back, but it was the direction the team wanted to go, so I was right there with them. We had a lot of young guys step up, so it was really nice.”

As for Mahomes’ historic performance, he surpassed NFL legend Peyton Manning for the most touchdown passes by a quarterback in his first 10 NFL seasons, including the playoffs (328) after his first score of the game — Kelce expects nothing less.

Considering Mahomes injured his throwing arm against the New York Jets last week and wore a sleeve on the sidelines between plays, his performance was all the more impressive. “That’s our fearless warrior, man,” Kelce said. “He’s always going to be in position to lead us to victory. That’s why we like having him.”

Overall, the 14-year veteran feels confident about the team moving forward. “There were a lot of questions, wasn’t there?” Kelce said. “We got some answers.”

Fans Hope to See Travis Kelce’s Wife, Taylor Swift, Back at Arrowhead Stadium for the Cardinals-Chiefs Game

Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift, did not travel to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the Week 10 matchup. In addition to preparing for her Country Music Association Awards live performance on November 18, she hasn’t attended a road game since the 2024 NFL season due to security reasons.

Fans hope the pop star is back at Arrowhead Stadium to cheer on Kelce and the Chiefs in Week 11. Just four days later, the Chiefs travel to take on the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Thanksgiving Day.

Despite it being a holiday game, based on Swift’s experience in Buffalo a few years ago during the playoffs, it’s highly unlikely she makes the trip for the primetime AFC showdown.