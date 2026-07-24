Travis Kelce Exits Florida on Taylor Swift’s Private Jet 3 Weeks After Wedding

Travis Kelce boarded Taylor Swift’s private jet Friday morning and lifted off from South Florida, closing out an offseason and carrying golf clubs and a massage table, according to a new report. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end departed the newly renamed President Donald J. Trump International Airport in West Palm Beach with longtime friend Ross Travis in tow, according to the Daily Mail.

The Chiefs’ 2026 training camp opens July 29 at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, the franchise’s 16th consecutive summer on that campus, and Kelce’s latest Florida chapter appears to be officially closed.

Travis Kelce’s Boca Raton Training Grind

Kelce and Swift married in a lavish, Madison Square Garden ceremony on July 3, but the celebrity newlyweds were spotted landing at the West Palm Beach airport about a week later, according to a Palm Beach Post report.

Kelce reportedly spent the next two weeks working with strength coach Andrew Spruill, who has trained him since before his rookie season, at Boca Raton’s Johnny O’s Gym, a sprawling indoor-outdoor facility built around turf fields, weight rooms and a cold plunge. He also turned up in sessions alongside Hall of Fame receiver Cris Carter, and leaned on personal chef and childhood friend Kumar Ferguson to regulate his diet, according to reports.

Kelce is believed to stay while in Florida in a rented mansion inside the gated Royal Palm Yacht and Country Club, valued around $20 million, with six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a waterfall-edge pool, a wine room built for hundreds of bottles and a private dock. Whether Swift was there with him, or for how long, before Kelce’s Friday exit remains unclear. The airport photos show only Kelce and longtime pal Ross Travis. Sightings of Swift in the area, however, date back to a June dinner engagement at a Palm Beach restaurant.

Kansas City Chiefs Camp and a Last Dance Question

Kelce, 36, signed a contract extension in March worth roughly $12 million to return for a 14th season, ending speculation that a disappointing 2025 in which the Chiefs missed the playoffs for only the second time in Kelce’s 13-year career might have been his last.

Hall of Famer Cris Carter posted a photo with Kelce and Spruill last week, writing, “Know the goat is preparing for THE LAST DANCE. Next stop Canton/HOF,” as quoted by Yahoo Sports.

The post drew immediate backlash from fans who argued Kelce should be the one to announce his own retirement, not a training partner. Kelce hasn’t confirmed 2026 as a farewell season, and he’s said before he doesn’t want a full year built around one.

Kelce enters the season with more than 13,000 career receiving yards and 82 touchdowns, numbers that already have him a certainty for Canton. Even in a Chiefs offense thrown off balance by Mahomes’ injury last season, Kelce still posted 851 receiving yards.

Mahomes, for his part, is expected back for the Chiefs’ opener September 14 at home against their division rivals, the Denver Broncos, after offseason knee surgery.

For now, Kelce’s only confirmed exit is the one from Florida. How the 2026 season unfolds will likely tell the rest of the story.