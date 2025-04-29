Chiefs Make Move to Secure 2 Key Starters: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs made things official on April 29, revealing their plan to “pick up” the fifth-year options of defensive end George Karlaftis and cornerback Trent McDuffie.

This news was reported on by ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, who relayed: “Sources: The Chiefs plan to pick up the fifth-year options of corner Trent McDuffie and pass rusher George Karlaftis. Team [is] submitting them today. Two team pillars now in the fold for 2026.”

This was certainly the expectation, and general manager Brett Veach all but confirmed that Kansas City would do this after the NFL draft, but it’s still always nice to get the official word on matters like these.

Now that Karlaftis and McDuffie are under contract for the 2025 and 2026 campaigns, expect the Chiefs to look into working out a long-term extension to bring down their fifth-year option cap numbers.

How Much Will Trent McDuffie & George Karlaftis’ Fifth-Year Options Cost Chiefs?

According to Over the Cap, McDuffie and Karlaftis both qualify for the second tier of the fifth-year option scale, which awards former first-round selections for “playtime,” but does not include Pro Bowl honors.

At defensive end, this tier pays out a fifth-year option of $15,196,000. McDuffie’s salary is a tad bit lower at cornerback, earning $13,632,000.

Per Over the Cap, “upon being exercised, the fifth-year option is fully guaranteed, and any base salary in the player’s fourth year that was not fully guaranteed will become so.”

That guaranteed cap hit makes a long-term extension that much more important, even if the Chiefs have to offer McDuffie and Karlaftis a raise in average annual salary.

Chiefs’ 2022 Draft Class Marks First Fifth-Year Options Since Patrick Mahomes

Karlaftis and McDuffie’s fifth-year options are well-deserved, but they’re also a bit of a rarity under Veach’s regime. These two fifth-year options are actually the first that the Chiefs have picked up since quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Now, to be fair, a large part of that is due to a lack of first-round selections. Veach and KC did not own a first-round pick in 2018, 2019, or 2021.

In fact, the last first-round selection before McDuffie and Karlaftis was running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire in 2020. And although Edwards-Helaire initially returned for a fifth year, his first-round option was not officially exercised in the offseason prior.

The Chiefs’ next big fifth-year option decision will surround defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah next May. The former No. 31 overall selection has been underwhelming to start his pro career, and he’ll likely need a big year three to convince Kansas City he’s worth the guaranteed money.

Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy off to Great Start in Earning Fifth-Year Option

There’s still a long way to go for wide receiver Xavier Worthy — KC’s 2024 first rounder — when discussing a fifth-year option, but the dynamic pass-catcher is off to a great start.

Worthy caught 59 of 98 targets for 638 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns as a rookie. He also added 104 rushing yards and another 3 touchdowns on the ground.

Then, in the playoffs, Worthy went off for another 287 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns. He was instrumental in the Chiefs making it to the Super Bowl without fellow star WRs Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown for the majority of the season.

It’ll be really interesting to see all three on the field together in 2025, along with rookie “draft steal” Jalen Royals.