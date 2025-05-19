Chiefs Youngster Placed Among Elite NFL Company

The Kansas City Chiefs only have one representative on Pro Football Focus’ 2025 top 25 under the age of 25 list, and that player is defensive back Trent McDuffie.

Not only does the 2023 first-team All-Pro nickelback and 2024 second-team All-Pro cornerback find himself within this upper echelon of the league, but he also ranked inside the top five. Placing him in truly elite NFL company.

PFF staff writer Jonathon Macri ranked McDuffie fifth overall, behind Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton and Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels.

“McDuffie went from being a top-five nickel cornerback in PFF overall grade for Steve Spagnuolo’s defense in 2023 to a top-five outside cornerback in 2024,” Macri noted. Adding: “He is the NFL’s highest-graded cornerback since 2023 (89.7).”

“McDuffie has earned an 89.4 PFF coverage grade since entering the league in 2022,” the PFF analyst continued, “which is a top-five mark among all cornerbacks and makes him the only one in the top 10 to have spent more than 25% of their career snaps in the slot.”

Macri also cited McDuffie’s three-year PFF grade, an elite 90.1 mark, as well as his total defensive snaps played since 2022 (3,332 snaps) and his average WAR (wins above replacement) since 2022 (0.66).

That average WAR ranked first for all non-quarterbacks who made this top 25 under 25 list.

Signing Trent McDuffie to Extension Still on Chiefs’ Offseason To-Do List

When the offseason began after the Super Bowl in February, The Athletic’s Nate Taylor published an offseason to-do list. One of those tasks revolved around McDuffie.

The Chiefs must “sign Trent McDuffie to an extension,” Taylor argued within the article.

“This is a no-brainer — and the Chiefs shouldn’t wait,” Taylor wrote. “McDuffie is the Chiefs’ second-best defender, behind only pass rusher Chris Jones. In the past two seasons, McDuffie has been an undeniable All-Pro cornerback, a defender who can cover from the slot and the perimeter.”

“The sooner the Chiefs sign McDuffie, the easier they can account for his salary-cap hits throughout the prime of his career,” the KC beat reporter went on. “There’s a possibility that McDuffie will improve in the next two years. The Chiefs traded L’Jarius Sneed to the Tennessee Titans last year because they had McDuffie. Now, the Chiefs need to ensure McDuffie plays the first seven or eight seasons of his career in their uniform.”

Kansas City general manager Brett Veach took the first step in securing McDuffie just after the NFL draft, exercising his fifth-year option. Veach also made it clear that the plan is to work out a contract extension long before the versatile defensive back ever hits the open market.

Chiefs’ Top 25 Under 25 Snubs Include WR Xavier Worthy & DE George Karlaftis

As noted above, McDuffie was the only member of the Chiefs to make PFF’s top 25 under 25 this year. And there were a couple of potential snubs.

McDuffie’s draftmate George Karlaftis III (age 24) headlines that list. The former first-round defensive end has been flying under the radar since he was drafted, and perhaps before then, too.

Since entering the league, Karlaftis has recorded 24.5 regular-season sacks and another 8.0 sacks in the playoffs. He’s also been an iron man for KC, appearing in 59 NFL outings (including the postseason).

Karlaftis is no slouch as a tackler either, with 87 key defensive stops and 32 tackles for a loss since entering the league.

A second potential snub would be first-round wide receiver Xavier Worthy (age 22), although he’s only played one NFL season and still has much to prove.

Worthy racked up 742 scrimmage yards and 9 total touchdowns as a rookie. With another 295 scrimmage yards and 3 TDs in the playoffs.

With another solid campaign in 2025, Worthy might find himself on next year’s ranking.

Other Chiefs honorable mentions under the age of 25 include linebacker Leo Chenal (age 24) and defensive back Chamarri Conner (age 24).