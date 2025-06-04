Chiefs $23 Million Vet Still Missing at OTAs Amid Contract Negotiations: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs have had fairly strong attendance at OTAs despite a few players like wide receiver Rashee Rice missing time with an illness.

Rice is now back at practice as of June 3, as is fellow wide receiver Hollywood Brown, but one key Chiefs starter has been missing amid long-term contract negotiations. And that player is franchise-tagged right guard Trey Smith.

“During the first week of OTAs, Chiefs starting RG Trey Smith was among the players absent from the first three practices,” A-to-Z Sports Kansas City’s Charles Goldman reported on June 3.

“He still hasn’t attended OTAs to participate in practice, which shouldn’t be a huge shock to fans,” Goldman continued. Explaining: “Firstly, these are voluntary workouts. Smith is staying away while seeking a long-term contract extension on the franchise tag. That’s the smart move for Smith and the franchise, not to risk injury during this juncture of the offseason. It protects both parties from potential financial problems should an injury occur.”

Goldman stressed that “this isn’t indicative of some contract-related tensions, but rather just the seasonality of the NFL.”

“Smith will take advantage of some time off, knowing he won’t be fined,” the reporter went on. “He also knows there is a ticking timer for his side and the Chiefs to agree on a long-term deal. As a franchise-tagged player, the two sides have until July 15 at 4:00 p.m. ET to agree to a long-term contract extension. If Smith does not agree to a long-term deal by this date, he will play out the season under the franchise tag on a fully guaranteed $23.4M one-year contract.”

Trey Smith Has Reiterated That He Wants to Re-Sign With the Chiefs Long-Term

As Goldman noted, there isn’t much cause for concern in the case of Smith. Veteran offensive linemen don’t generally do too much at OTAs, being that it’s mostly a passing camp without pads.

For a blocker with the experience of Smith, it’s even less important that he takes part in this early offseason program, because he’s done it all before.

Both Smith and the Chiefs have also made it clear that they want to work something out long-term.

“Ultimately, I can only focus on working out and training,” Smith told NFL host and reporter Kay Adams on the “Up & Adams” show on March 24.

“I love Kansas City, it’s my home,” he continued. “I love the Chiefs. The fans in Kansas City are some of the best people I’ve ever been around.”

Smith concluded the response by telling Adams that “I would love to stay [with the Chiefs],” and that signing an extension is still his “plan.”

Similarly, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach has said multiple times that finalizing a long-term extension with Smith is a priority for Kansas City this offseason.

Chiefs OTAs Host Media Again on June 4

Itching for more Chiefs OTAs content? You’re in luck. The next media-friendly practice is tomorrow, on Wednesday, June 4.

Some of the early standouts from the first week of Chiefs OTAs have been wide receivers Tyquan Thornton, Xavier Worthy and rookie Jalen Royals.

All-Pro defensive back Trent McDuffie also got the best of Patrick Mahomes once already this spring, intercepting the two-time NFL MVP.

And the backup quarterback battle has begun to take a very clear shape already. It’ll be interesting to see who steals the show with reporters in attendance again tomorrow.