Chiefs’ Trey Smith Sends Clear Message on KC Future Amid Contract Negotiations

In the case of starting right guard Trey Smith, the Kansas City Chiefs elected to utilize a short-term solution in order to keep the coveted offensive lineman off the open market ahead of free agency.

So far, this plan has worked, as Smith signed KC’s $23.402 million franchise tag without issue. But a more permanent solution is still on the docket, and Smith confirmed he would also prefer a long-term contract with the Chiefs while speaking with NFL host Kay Adams on her “Up & Adams” show with FanDuel TV.

“Ultimately, I can only focus on working out and training,” Smith told Adams when asked about long-term contract negotiations. “I love Kansas City, it’s my home. I love the Chiefs. The fans in Kansas City are some of the best people I’ve ever been around.”

Finally, Smith added very candidly that “I would love to stay [with the Chiefs].” He concluded that extending with KC is his “plan” for his NFL future.

Chiefs & Trey Smith Are Expected to Work out Long-Term Deal

With the bulk of 2025 free agency now in the past, Smith and the Chiefs are expected to try and work out a long-term deal sooner rather than later.

Since they franchise tagged Smith, Kansas City has made it very clear that this current financial agreement is just a placeholder until the two parties work out something agreeable for 2026 and beyond.

With Smith and the Chiefs both wanting the same thing, the hard part is already accomplished. Now, they just have to iron out the fine print and the smaller details.

Aka, the business side of football.

Smith is a Pro Bowl right guard who has also been incredibly durable since entering the league — with 67 regular season starts and another 13 playoff starts in four years. He’s already a two-time Super Bowl champion starter and he’s never earned a season-long Pro Football Focus grade under 72.0.

Needless to say, he deserves to get paid. The only questions are when, and how much.