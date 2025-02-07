Trump Makes Travis Kelce Announcement Before Super Bowl LIX

The Kansas City Chiefs look to do what no NFL team has ever done before when they face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, February 9, and that’s winning a Super Bowl three-peat.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce already made NFL history during their playoff run, breaking the record for most postseason receptions (174). With 20 touchdowns and 2,039 yards in 24 playoff games, he’s close to surpassing Hall of Famer Jerry Rice for the most touchdown catches (22) and receiving yards (2,245).

While many viewers can’t wait to see Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, cheering on the Chiefs at the Superdome, news that President Donald Trump is also attending the Super Bowl is causing a stir. Fans have not forgotten what the 78-year-old said about Swift after she endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris following the debate between her and Trump.

The Commander in Chief posted on Truth Social on September 15, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT.” Just two days before the Super Bowl in New Orleans, Trump sent a strong message about Swift’s boyfriend.

Donald Trump Called Chiefs Star Travis Kelce ‘The Absolute Best Tight End In Football (Ever!)’

Trump, the first sitting president to attend the Super Bowl, announced he’ll also sit down for an interview before kickoff. He made his thoughts on Kelce clear and gave shout-outs to Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, and Saquon Barkley.

Trump posted on Truth Social on Tuesday, February 7, “Two great Quarterbacks in this game. Also, an unbelievable running back, and the absolute best tight end in football (Ever!). Incredible coaching! If they would only get rid of that really weird looking new Kickoff ‘deal,’ which actually makes football more dangerous, they would be doing everybody, especially the fans, a big favor. ANYWAY, IT WILL BE A GREAT GAME!!! I’ll be doing the interview, before the game, at 3:00 P.M. There hasn’t been one in four years (Gee, I wonder why?).”

Trump is incorrect as former President Joe Biden did partake in a Super Bowl interview in 2022 when NBC broadcasted the game three years ago. In 2018, Trump opted out of doing the Super Bowl interview with NBC. This year’s Super Bowl broadcast airs on Fox.

Fans Strongly Reacted to Travis Kelce’s Statement on Trump Attending the Super Bowl

When asked about Trump attending the Super Bowl, the political figure who posted fake A.I. images of Swift on X leading up to the 2024 election, and signed a slew of controversial executive orders after taking office, Kelce gave a measured response to reporters on February 5. “That’s awesome. It’s a great honor,” the 10-time Pro Bowler said.

“I think you know, no matter who the president is, I know I’m excited because it’s the biggest game of my life, you know, and having the president there — it’s the best country in the world — and that’s pretty cool.”

One fan responded, “A great honor? Run, @taylorswift13 run!!!” Another person commented, “He’s representing his team. He has to say that. That’s the diplomatic answer.” One woman posted, “before y’all start hating on him… notice he says ‘no matter who the president is..’ that doesn’t mean he supports trump, it’s just that he’s excited that the president (whoever it is) is gonna watch his game.”

Right-wing pundit Clay Travis posted, “Travis Kelce says it’s a great honor President Trump will be at the Super Bowl. I think Travis actually voted Trump and lied to Taylor about it.”