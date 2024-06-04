Tyreek Hill’s Agent ‘In Touch’ With Dolphins After Justin Jefferson Extension

Miami Dolphins superstar Tyreek Hill was quick to react after the Minnesota Vikings reshaped the wide receiver market on June 3.

“JJettas that’s well deserved,” Hill commented on X after fellow superstar Justin Jefferson came to terms with the Vikes on a four-year, $140 million extension. And “the Cheetah” wasn’t the only one to take notice.

“Let’s just say it’s safe to acknowledge that I’ve been in touch with [Dolphins general manager] Chris Grier and [senior vice president of football and business administration] Brandon Shore,” Hill’s agent Drew Rosenhaus told Josh Moser when asked how much he’ll push to get his client back in line with the highest paid WRs after the Jefferson deal.

“I certainly have a fluid line of communication with them, and I’ve shared with them how Tyreek feels,” Rosenhaus continued. “I’ll also reiterate that Tyreek has said that he would love to finish his career here with the Dolphins.”

“Without getting into any more specifics, the Dolphins know how we feel,” the long-time player agent concluded, seemingly putting the ball in Miami’s court.

Hill now ranks fourth for all wideouts in terms of annual average salary behind Jefferson ($35 million per year), A.J. Brown ($32 million) and Amon-Ra St. Brown ($30.002 million).

Tyreek Hill Projected to Earn $140 Million Contract Extension With Dolphins

The Jefferson contract had the NFL community talking on Monday afternoon and Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox published an article projecting the next big money extensions at wide receiver.

“Jaylen Waddle’s extension with the Miami Dolphins had the unintended consequence of making Tyreek Hill appear underpaid,” Knox began. Noting: “While Hill just turned 30 in March, he remains one of the most dangerous offensive players at any position. He led the NFL with 1,799 receiving yards last season and has reportedly been trying to get a raise ever since.”

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio confirmed this notion on May 30, per a “source with knowledge of the situation.”

“The effort [by Hill to get a new deal] intensified after [Philadelphia] Eagles receiver A.J. Brown got his latest new contract,” Florio relayed. “Brown got his prior contract when Hill got his current one, and Brown had three years left on his contract. Like Hill does.”

Being that the Dolphins are unlikely to pay the final year of Hill’s current deal, Knox and Florio both reiterated that “for practical purposes, Hill is under contract for two more years at cap hits of $31.3 million and $34.2 million.”

“A short-term extension with a massive restructure might be Hill’s end goal here,” Knox deduced with Bleacher Report. “If he does receive a new contract this offseason, expect it to outright replace the final three years of his current contract, raising the annual value and pushing bonus money into future years, when the salary cap should be substantially higher.”

The NFL writer estimated a similar deal as Jefferson’s — $140 million over four years with $85 million guaranteed (running through 2027).

Dolphins’ Extension List Continues to Grow

It feels like Miami has been getting targeted by player agents left and right lately. After extending right tackle Austin Jackson, running back Raheem Mostert and Waddle, the Dolphins have also been in contract talks with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for some time.

Former first-round edge rusher Jaelan Phillips is also up for an extension, as is safety Jevon Holland.

It remains to be seen if Miami will elect to use some of the Xavien Howard money on any of these long-term agreements — or if Grier will choose to utilize said extensions to free up more cap space in 2024. Of course, that would involve kicking the can down the road financially.

After Howard’s release was finalized on June 2, the Dolphins now have over $18.83 million in available cap space.