Chiefs Chances of WR Addition Soars After Xavier Worthy Injury Prediction

The Kansas City Chiefs got hit with yet another ailment to one of their offensive playmakers this weekend after former first round pick Xavier Worthy suffered a hamstring injury late on against the New York Jets in Week 9.

Although Andy Reid later described Worthy’s problem as a “hamstring tweak”, seemingly playing down the severity of the issue, Pro Football Doctor David Chao predicted that Worthy would miss “multiple weeks” with the issue.

Officially OUTAnticipating multi-week https://t.co/K4IcIHCuat — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) November 8, 2026

Xavier Worthy Injury Predicted to Be ‘Multi-Week’

As a result, the chances of the Chiefs trading for a wideout ahead of the trade deadline on Nov. 10 has vastly increased from what was already a pretty sizeable chance.

“The Chiefs have been calling on WRs for weeks, and now Xavier Worthy goes down grabbing his hamstring. It was likely KC would add a WR before Tuesday.” Bleacher Report’s James Palmer wrote on Nov. 8 after the injury.

Even prior to Worthy’s injury, which seemingly could see him out miss a few weeks and could potentially lead to him being placed on IR, the Chiefs were already very much in the mix to add a wideout.

Chiefs More Likely to Trade For WR After Worthy Injury

Now, that seems like all but a foregone conclusion. Despite Patrick Mahomes managing 242 passing yards and Kenneth Walker returning to his dominant ways on the ground, head coach Andy Reid is fully aware that if Kansas City is to compete late into the postseason.

There is no guarantee that 37-year old All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce will not have the wheels fall off later on in the season, and besides wideout Rashee Rice there are no other reliable targets on the team.

Josh Downs and Calvin Ridley have emerged as two of the top receiving targets for the Chiefs. And by Tuesday afternoon, one or both could be in Kansas City.