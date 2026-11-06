Jaguars’ Brian Thomas Jr. Trade to Chiefs Chances Change

The Jacksonville Jaguars have played their final game before the 2026 NFL trade deadline. They handled the Baltimore Ravens by a 33-10 score on Thursday night and now turn their attention to whatever moves they might make before Tuesday, Nov. 10.

That means it’s time for everyone to talk about Brian Thomas Jr. for the next four days or so.

BTJ, the third-year wide receiver, has been a rumored trade candidate for more than a year now. Something hasn’t quite felt right with him in Jacksonville since his stellar rookie season in 2024, and it feels more and more like he has fallen out of usefulness to the Jags, at least from the outside looking in.

Thomas didn’t have a single target in the Thursday night win despite being on the field a lot. It’s just not his role at this point to be a high-volume receiver for the Jaguars.

So would he be better served somewhere else? Maybe for his career that case could be made.

That’s why teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers have been thrown around as potential landing spots.

The Jaguars, though, might have other ideas — and it seems to have stifled the Chiefs most of all.

Jaguars-Chiefs Brian Thomas Jr. Trade Update

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer wrote about Thomas on Friday morning and noted that the Chiefs were quite interested in him.

But then Breer goes on to say that the Jaguars don’t have the same level of interest in making such a deal.

“Kansas City had interest in Jacksonville’s Brian Thomas Jr., but the Jaguars have been less inclined to sell on the former first-rounder,” Breer writes. “While he hasn’t been statistically productive, and isn’t the best fit for Liam Coen’s scheme, Thomas brings a downfield element that’s really important in keeping defenses honest against the run, and opening things up underneath for Jakobi Meyers and Parker Washington.”

Breer goes on to write that the lack of a Thomas trade looming for Kansas City now has them going after Indianapolis Colts WR Josh Downs.

Could Something Change?

Until the deadline passes, there will remain the potential for Thomas to get traded. The rumors aren’t just smoke.

But the Jaguars have also remained pretty firm in seeming to have no interest in trading BTJ.

Given that, it would likely take a seismic offer. Even though Thomas hasn’t been influential lately, the Jaguars seem to want him around unless some great reason to get rid of him comes knocking on their door.

So the wondering will persist about Thomas and whether he could get traded. It doesn’t seem all that likely at this point, and the Chiefs appear to have pivoted, but until it’s evening on Tuesday, Nov. 10 with the deadline buzzer having sounded, everything is still a possibility.