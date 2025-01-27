Hi, Subscriber

Tyreek Hill Shares Strong Patrick Mahomes Opinion After Chiefs Beat Bills

Dolphins and ex-Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill.
Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill complimented Patrick Mahomes following the 2024-25 AFC Championship game.

The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to yet another Super Bowl, and former superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill was among those posting about Patrick Mahomes’ greatness after his victory over Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

“Man the goat of our era,” Hill responded publicly after ex-Chiefs teammate Khalen Saunders posted: “Goatrick Mahomes. 🐐 x 🐸”

Needless to say, Hill’s opinion of Mahomes — that he’s the “great of all-time” for this era — generated plenty of buzz on social media.

Hill hasn’t always been a friend to Chiefs Kingdom since his departure. At times, he’s admitted to purposefully trying to stir up a new AFC rivalry between Kansas City and the Miami Dolphins, and he also angered his former fanbase when he insisted that Tua Tagovailoa was the more accurate passer.

With that in mind, when push comes to shove, Hill has often praised Mahomes and his former teammates in their moments of success. Saunders offered some perspective on how Hill and other ex-Chiefs might feel following the AFC Championship.

“Yall gotta understand,” Saunders wrote, addressing the KC community. “For guys like myself, the cheetah [Hill], @WillieGayJr, [L’Jarius] Sneed, and others that have moved on from the chiefs, [we] still want to see them do good [because] at the end of the day, this [expletive] is history we are witnessing. And we part of that.”

Based off that, Saunders confirmed that he will be rooting for the Chiefs “whenever i ain’t in it” — and perhaps, Hill is too.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Is ‘Just Not Normal’ After Dominant Start to NFL Career

It’s absolutely incredible what Mahomes has done since the start of his NFL career, and he hasn’t even hit age 30 yet.

“Patrick Mahomes has been an NFL starter for seven seasons, and the worst finish of his career is losing in the AFC Championship Game — both times in overtime,” FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz relayed after the win. Adding: “In the other five seasons, he’s made the Super Bowl. Just not normal.”

Similarly, A-to-Z Sports analyst Travis May argued that “Tom Brady vs Patrick Mahomes is the NFL’s [Michael Jordan] vs LeBron [James]… Except the ‘LeBron’ in this case just basically crushed the [Jordan] numbers in every single way from day one.”

“Mahomes GOATed and he isn’t 30 yet,” May concluded, sharing a side-by-side comparison of the first eight seasons for both.

With the victory over the Bills, Mahomes has officially passed Hall of Famer Joe Montana for the second most playoff wins by a quarterback all-time, with 17. He’s still a long way behind Brady in this statistic, as the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend won 35 playoff games throughout his career, but he’s currently on track to finish No. 1.

Of course, more Super Bowl rings would also help with Mahomes’ pursuit of “the GOAT.”

The Chiefs QB can take home title No. 4 if he’s able to lead his team to victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans. That would put him just three Super Bowl championships behind Brady, who finished with seven.

