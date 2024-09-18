Tyreek Hill’s Reaction to Chiefs’ Kareem Hunt Reunion Attracts Attention on X

The Kansas City Chiefs and veteran running back Kareem Hunt made things official on September 17, re-signing the former draft pick and 1,000-yard rusher to the practice squad six years after releasing him due to a domestic violence incident.

Needless to say, this reunion turned heads around the NFL community for a variety of reasons — both positive and negative. And one former Chiefs teammate appeared to be very happy about Hunt’s second chance in Kansas City.

“My boy Kareem back in kc I love it,” ex-KC wide receiver Tyreek Hill said on X.

This led to a number of reactions from fans — including over 7,000 likes and nearly 340,000 views in five hours — and the majority of comments pushed Hill to rejoin his former teammate with the Chiefs.

“Hill ask for a trade. Tua [Tagovailoa] is on IR,” one user urged.

Similarly, another Chiefs supporter wrote: “You know you miss KC. Reunion for 3-peat!” And a third said, “This has so many underlying messages.”

On the flip side, others had their fun with Hill — who has yet to win a playoff game since joining the Miami Dolphins.

“Tyreek got big time FOMO [fear of missing out] 😂,” one observer joked.

Another posted: “I don’t care about how much money he wanted and what he ultimately got. All I know is Tyreek misses being a Chief every damn day.”

Tyreek Hill Is Far Too Expensive for the Chiefs

For the same reason he was traded, Hill is not returning to Kansas City anytime soon.

On August 3, Hill and the Dolphins agreed to a restructured contract worth $90 million. It also included $65 million in guaranteed money.

More importantly, Hill has a cap hit of nearly $32 million in 2024, approximately $27.7 million in 2025 and over $50 million in 2026 according to Over the Cap. As an organization, they currently only have a little over $6 million in available space.

Realistically, most Chiefs fans probably know a Hill reunion is never going to happen — unless the 30-year-old is either cut in 2026 or he continues playing after this three-year deal expires in 2027.

That’s very far down the road, however. Although it is fun to dream.