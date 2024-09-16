Chiefs Waive Recent Trade Acquisition Unexpectedly: Report

It’s never a dull day in Kansas City as Chiefs general manager Brett Veach continued shuffling the back end of his 53-man roster to account for KC’s current needs.

On September 16, that process included waiving tight end Peyton Hendershot, a player the Chiefs just traded for weeks ago ahead of the 53-man deadline. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero was the first to report the news on Monday afternoon, reminding followers that this departure comes days after Hendershot’s Week 2 debut.

Of course, as Pelissero noted, the move also occurred after the NFL handed the KC organization a massive $100,000 fine for Hendershot’s actions in Week 1.

“The NFL has cracked down in recent years on inactive players and other sideline personnel getting involved in altercations with active players,” Pelissero explained on September 14, regarding Hendershot’s fine. He also quoted a league memo that noted “clubs are responsible for the conduct of their players and other club personnel throughout the game day period.”

In case you missed it, an inactive Hendershot shoved Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith after a collision with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes near the sideline. The reserve tight end was also personally fined $5,472 for this incident.

According to Pro Football Focus, Hendershot played seven special teams snaps against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was graded out decently by PFF — 68.3 out of 100.0 — and was credited with one tackle assist.

Chiefs Retain Draft Pick From Peyton Hendershot Trade, Have Multiple Roster Spots to Fill After Recent Moves

Not long after the news, Chiefs Digest beat writer Matt Derrick reacted on X.

“Interesting move,” he said. “Chiefs already had a roster spot open with [wide receiver] Hollywood Brown going to IR. Now have two spots open.”

Derrick did add that Hendershot’s cut means the Chiefs will retain the conditional seventh rounder that they originally traded to the Dallas Cowboys for him. So, in a way, this was a big two-week audition for Hendershot in Kansas City, and it appears the tight end did not do enough to stick around — or perhaps he did too much given the $100,000 fine.

As Derrick said, the Chiefs now have two open spots on the 53 with Brown on the injured reserve, but they’re expected to free up a third once running back Isiah Pacheco suffers the same fate. The most recent injury update on Pacheco from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport relayed a six-week absence, minimum, after surgery on a “fractured fibula.”

Rapoport did not rule out Pacheco returning in 2024, but he did note that the running back could miss more than six weeks, and that the “timeframe [will be] determined by surgery.”

Chiefs’ Week 3 Additions Could Include RB Kareem Hunt & WR Promotion

Aside from the Pacheco news, the other big story on September 16 was that former Chiefs 1,000-yard running back and third-round pick Kareem Hunt was in Kansas City for an official team visit.

“At one time this would have been impossible to conceive,” Derrick said, regarding Hunt’s potential KC reunion. “I have to imagine this visit would include a conversation between Kareem Hunt and [president and CEO] Clark Hunt. Brett Veach wouldn’t bring back Kareem without Clark’s blessing.”

Obviously, the Chiefs are likely reserving one open roster spot for a new running back. Whether that’s Hunt, a practice squad promotion like Keaontay Ingram or someone else.

There’s also a decent chance that they’ll sign a wide receiver like Justyn Ross or Nikko Remigio to the 53 with Brown out long-term. Roster spot No. 3 is still a mystery, however.

As for Hendershot, Derrick predicted that the tight end would end up returning on a practice squad deal — assuming he passes through waivers. He might even take the place of a promotion like Ingram, Ross or Remigio.