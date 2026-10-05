Chiefs Get Blunt Signal From Tyreek Hill After Tyquan Thornton Hurt

Tyreek Hill wasted little time sending a message to the Kansas City Chiefs and the rest of the NFL universe via social media following the severe ankle injury wide receiver Tyquan Thornton suffered in Week 4.

Hill, who reignited rumors about a potential reunion with the Chiefs roughly one week ago when posting “I think I’m ready for some cold weather” to X, was even more concise on Sunday, October 4 — yet somehow also clearer.

“Hm,” Hill wrote.

Hill’s one-word, two-letter message reads like a direct signal to Kansas City, which the Chiefs have already answered in kind.

Kansas City Interested in Tyreek Hill, as Chiefs Have Already Made Contact With Wide Receiver’s Representation

Mike Silver of The Athletic reported on Sunday evening that Kansas City is seriously interested in Hill, which makes it seem like only a matter of time before the two sides link up.

“Several high-ranking organizational sources confirmed Sunday night that they are very interested in signing free-agent receiver Tyreek Hill, who starred in Kansas City from 2016 to 2021,” Silver wrote. “Hill suffered a gruesome knee injury almost exactly a year ago while playing for the Miami Dolphins and was released in February. He’s attempting to recover from a knee dislocation and multiple torn ligaments, including an ACL, and is believed to be targeting a November return.”

A silver lining exists in the timing of Thornton’s injury, as it came just ahead of the Chiefs’ bye in Week 5. The team will not play again until it hosts the Los Angeles Chargers on October 18, which means just two games remain on Kansas City’s schedule before a showdown with the Broncos in Denver on November 1.

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones Voice Support for Chiefs Bringing Back Tyreek Hill

Silver added that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and defensive tackle Chris Jones are all on board with bringing Hill back into the fold after the team’s 4-0 start.

All three were teammates with the wide receiver when the Chiefs captured the Super Bowl following the 2019-20 season.

“That’s out of my hands, but I know I’d love to have ‘The Cheetah’ back in this building,” Kelce told Silver. “He’s a brother. He’s one of those people who, when he sets his mind to something, he usually delivers.”

Mahomes said that “it’d be pretty cool” if Hill, now 32 years old, returned to Kansas City where he began what will probably end as a Hall of Fame career.

Jones had just four words for Silver with regards to the Chiefs bringing Hill back in some capacity this season.

“I hope we do,” he said.