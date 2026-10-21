Chiefs Urged to Make Blockbuster Trade That Would Make Offense ‘Unstoppable’

The Kansas City Chiefs are at the center of NFL trade rumors.

Most expect them to add a wide receiver before November 10th’s deadline. The Chiefs could always reunite with free agent Tyreek Hill, but that scenario has cooled off a bit as of late. Trading for a receiver could give them a boost not only this season, but also solve a future need.

Kansas City Chiefs Urged to Trade for New York Jets WR Garrett Wilson

Former NFL quarterback turned analyst Russell Wilson recently floated out the idea of the Chiefs acquiring Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson in a blockbuster trade.

“If I’m the Chiefs, I’m gonna go get [New York Jets] Garrett Wilson,” Russell Wilson said. ” … Because I believe that Garrett Wilson down the field, with his ability, he’s a smart guy, he learns quickly, he’d be great in an Andy Reid-style offense,” the Super Bowl champion said, adding that they’ve “never had a receiver like him.”

Garrett Wilson started his career off with a bang, recording three consecutive 1,000-yard+ seasons. He was also named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2022. Wilson had a down year in 2025 as he missed 10 games due to a sprained knee. He is off to a great start this season, on pace for over 1,000 yards once again.

Russell Wilson Has Big Praise for RB Kenneth Walker III

While on the subject of the Chiefs, Wilson discussed the difference that running back Kenneth Walker III has made in their offense, and has made life easier for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“Walker is bringing something they’ve never had before, [Mahomes] never had a 1,000-yard rusher,” Wilson said. “… Kenneth Walker is changing the game for Patrick Mahomes. Walker has brought toughness that I feel like they’ve always had, but there’s a different type of toughness and just physical nature that he’s bringing to the game.”

Adding Garrett Wilson to an offense with Mahomes and Walker could be explosive. Walker has already opened up the passing game, but Kansas City is still lacking a receiver that can make an impact on a consistent basis. The Chiefs would have to work some salary cap magic to absorb Wilson’s contract for rest of this season, but would be in good shape for the remaining three years on the deal.