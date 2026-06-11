Chiefs Find Trade Partner for OT Wanya Morris

News broke on Tuesday that the Kansas City Chiefs and offensive tackle Wanya Morris agreed to explore a potential trade.

That came to fruition on Thursday, as ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported that the Chiefs are sending Morris to the Atlanta Falcons.

Kansas City Chiefs Part Ways With OT Wanya Morris After 3 Seasons

The Chiefs drafted Morris in the third round (92nd overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft. Prior to that, he played four collegiate seasons — two at Tennessee, and two at Oklahoma. During his senior year with the Sooners, Morris was named Second-Team All-Big 12.

Morris started four games for Kansas City as a rookie in 2023. In 2024 he started 11 games, taking over at left tackle for the struggling Kingsley Suamataia. Morris caught a one-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes in a Week 2 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Unfortunately, he was plagued with a knee injury throughout most of that season. Morris was eventually replaced by D.J. Humphries, and placed on injured reserve in Week 14. He made just one start in 2025, and played 51 snaps on special teams. Morris played 185 overall snaps for the unit throughout his three-year tenure.

Morris has impressive versatility, as he can play both tackle positions and guard. He did it all for the Chiefs, and held up well for the most part when called upon. Kansas City has invested heavily in its offensive line over the past couple of years, acquiring the likes of Suamataia, Josh Simmons, and Jaylon Moore.

The Chiefs also hit on a couple of undrafted free agents such as Esa Pole and Kahlil Benson. It became clear during this offseason that Morris would be the odd man out. The fact that they were able to get something for him in a trade when he was likely to be cut is a win. Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest reported that Kansas City will receive a 2027 sixth-round pick from Atlanta in exchange for Morris and a 2027 seventh-round pick.

Chiefs will receive a 2027 sixth round pick from the Falcons in exchange for OT Wanya Morris and a 2027 seventh round pick, a source tells Chiefs Digest. https://t.co/MRbEpGQJfZ — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) June 11, 2026

Chiefs Are Sitting Pretty at OT Heading Into 2026

Offensive tackle was a glaring weakness for the Chiefs last offseason. General manager Brett Veach responded accordingly, drafting Simmons in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Simmons appeared in just eight games as a rookie due to a wrist injury and personal matter, but played very well in those contests. He is poised to have a breakout year in 2026.

Veach also signed Moore last season, and found a UDFA gem in Pole. It appears he has done so yet again this offseason with Benson, who could challenge for the starting right tackle spot. Kansas City released veteran Jawaan Taylor back in March, who spent the last three seasons as its starter at RT. Benson will compete with Moore and Pole for the job.

Coach Andy Reid had big praise for Benson during mandatory mincamp.

“Big and strong, looks like he has some good athletic ability, good feet, extremely strong hands,” Reid said. “Look forward to seeing him in pads.”