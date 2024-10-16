Chiefs Pushed to Go All-In on Trade for Former Pro Bowl WR: ‘It’s Him or Bust’

The Kansas City Chiefs have already missed the boat on two potential veteran wide receiver trades — Amari Cooper and Davante Adams.

Even if the latter was highly unlikely, KC is beginning to run out of viable WR options with only a handful of possible sellers remaining around the league. One of those teams could be the 1-5 Carolina Panthers, who just so happen to have a former Pro Bowl pass-catcher that fits the Chiefs’ need and is playing out the final year of his contract.

“The Chiefs don’t need more vertical route running and field stretching,” Arrowhead Pride’s lead analyst Ron Kopp Jr. said on October 15. “KC needs a man-coverage beater who can win short to intermediate [routes].”

In Kopp’s opinion, that realization makes former Pittsburgh Steelers star and current Panthers wide receiver Diontae Johnson the best remaining trade candidate for Kansas City. The Chiefs analyst even added that it’s basically him “or bust” ahead of the 2024 deadline.

Johnson has only achieved one 1,000-yard campaign as a receiver since entering the league in 2019, but he’s currently on pace for approximately 964 receiving yards in 2024. With good health and an uptick in quarterback play alongside Patrick Mahomes, he might even make it there for the second time in his career.

Diontae Johnson Discussed as Potential Chiefs Trade Target by NFL Insider & Analyst

Kopp wasn’t the only one discussing Johnson as an option for Kansas City ahead of Week 7. ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler brought up the Panthers playmaker during an article on October 16.

“Carolina’s Diontae Johnson would be a good fit, but his base salary is $7 million and the Panthers do not seem eager to deal him just yet,” Fowler noted.

He also named DeAndre Hopkins and Marquez Valdes-Scantling as possibilities for KC, while adding that “the receiver-depleted Chiefs haven’t been overly aggressive on the market to this point.”

“As was told to me, coach Andy Reid values receivers who either have played in his system or know it well,” Fowler explained. “Finding a plug-and-play situation isn’t always clear cut.”

Reid echoed a similar thought process while speaking with reporters on Monday, October 14.

Similarly, ESPN analyst Matt Miller highlighted his three top trade candidates for the Chiefs on October 15. Like Fowler and Kopp, he agreed on Johnson, while also siding with the former on Hopkins.

Miller’s third candidate was New York Jets wide receiver Mike Williams, who could potentially be available now that the Jets have acquired Adams.

Chiefs Kingdom Loves Idea of Diontae Johnson Trade on Social Media

The chatter surrounding Johnson to the Chiefs is mostly favorable on social media.

“I wouldn’t mind if the Chiefs sign MVS [Valdes-Scantling] as long as that’s not the only move,” Arrowhead Pride’s Mark Gunnels posted. “Still would like Brett Veach to trade for Diontae Johnson, Darius Slayton, or Christian Kirk.”

Popular fan account How Bout Those Chiefs agreed on October 15, pleading: “Diontae Johnson or Darius Slayton please Veach.”

“The more I think about it I think the Chiefs should do whatever it takes to land Diontae Johnson even if it’s an overpay draft capital wise and they should also offer him an extension,” another KC fan stated. “He fills several needs that they have both in the short and long term.”

Finally, one more well-liked fan post read: “Chiefs need to do whatever it takes to get Diontae Johnson. Prototypical Andy Reid WR.”