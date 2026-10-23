Chiefs Catch Major Break as Seahawks Rule out Key Playmaker for Sunday

The Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up for a tough road matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 7.

Kansas City will look to move to 6-0 on the season, and remain the only unbeaten team in the AFC. The Seahawks are in danger of falling under .500 with a loss, which would put them far behind the 6-0 San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West.

Kansas City Chiefs Catch Major Break as Seahawks Rule out RB Zach Charbonnet in Week 7

Despite activating him from the physically unable to perform list, Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald announced on Friday that running back Zach Charbonnet will not play against the Chiefs on Sunday night.

“We’re going along with the plan,” Macdonald said. “The plan was to get him a week’s worth of work and see where we’re at. It was just part of the plan.”

The Seahawks led on that Charbonnet would make his season debut against Kansas City, but Macdonald threw a curveball. It’s a major break for the Chiefs, as Charbonnet is one of the best dual-threat backs in the league.

Charbonnet was Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III’s backup over the past three years, often substituting in for Walker on third downs. Charbonnet has recorded 1,761 rushing yards, 693 receiving yards on 95 receptions, and 22 total touchdowns in his career.

Chiefs also a bit shorthanded in Week 7

Kansas City is dealing with numerous injuries of its own. Wide receiver Rashee Rice and offensive tackle Jaylon Moore have been ruled out for Sunday night against Seattle. Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed and linebacker Cooper McDonald are questionable as they battle knee ailments.

Earlier this week, the Chiefs decided to place offensive tackle Josh Simmons on injured reserve. Simmons has yet to play this season, and will now miss at least the next four games at minimum. He joins wide receiver Tyquan Thornton on IR, who dislocated his ankle in Week 4. Thornton will miss most of, if not the remainder of the season.

Omarr Norman-Lott is currently on the PUP list, which he has been on since training camp. He is still working his way back from a torn ACL that he sustained during a Week 7 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders last season.