Raiders Latest Roster Move Amid Brock Bowers Injury Turns Heads

The Las Vegas Raiders are putting the finishing touches on their Week 2 preparation, and unless something crazy happens, it looks like star tight end Brock Bowers won’t be on the field once again. After undergoing a sudden procedure to treat a meniscus injury, Bowers has been listed as day-to-day while recovering throughout the week, but he’s been listed as doubtful for this game.

The good news for the Raiders is that they have another talented tight end, Michael Mayer, at their disposal, so even with Bowers out, the passing attack shouldn’t skip a beat. Of course, depth is needed behind Mayer, and with Bowers trending towards missing his second straight game, Las Vegas decided to add some more help at this spot.

Raiders Elevate Chris Myarick From Practice Squad to Active Roster

In just two seasons, Bowers has made himself one of the best players in the league at his position, as he already has a pair of Pro Bowl selections and a First Team All-Pro honor to his name. With limited help at the wide receiver position, Bowers is going to be the focal point of Las Vegas’ passing attack once he can get himself back on the field.

For as long as he is out, though, Mayer is going to continue leading the way at the tight end position. While Ashton Jeanty stole the show in Week 1, Mayer proved himself to be a reliable safety valve for Kirk Cousins in the air, as he caught six passes for 32 yards. With Bowers likely out, expect Mayer to continue receiving a big share of the team’s targets in the air.

The Raiders also have Ian Thomas working behind these two, but if either he or Mayer were to be forced out of this game, the Raiders would be quite shorthanded at this spot. With that in mind, Las Vegas decided to give itself some more depth, as it elevated Chris Myarick from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of its Week 2 action.

We have elevated TE Chris Myarick and WR Cody White from the practice squad,” the team announced in a post on X.

Raiders Shore Up Tight End Position Ahead of Week 2

Getty Brock Bowers #89 of the Las Vegas Raiders

Myarick has bounced around the league since 2020, and when he’s found his way onto the field, he’s primarily been used as a blocker. Heck, in 2022, Myarick was actually the New York Giants‘ starting fullback, so he could be used as a third tight end in Las Vegas’ jumbo formations on Sunday.

When Bowers is healthy, Myarick won’t be needed on the active roster, but he’s a valuable player to have at the team’s disposal since he likely won’t be playing. The Raiders will have a tough challenge on their hands in Week 2, as they will take on the Los Angeles Chargers in what could wind up being an important divisional clash down the line. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET.