Raiders Get Major Clue on Brock Bowers’ Return Timeline

Heading into the 2026 NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders were hit with some unexpected bad news about arguably their best player, as it was revealed that star tight end Brock Bowers had a knee issue that had to be addressed immediately.

Bowers then underwent a meniscus trim procedure on his left knee, which sounds worse than it actually is because the team projected he would miss only one or two games rather than a significant amount of time.

Brock Bowers Listed as Doubtful for Week 2 vs. Chargers

Fortunately for the Raiders, after missing the Week 1 win over the visiting Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium, Bowers is trending toward a return sooner rather than later.

According to Sam Warren of The Athletic, Bowers has officially been listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game against the division rival Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

“Klint Kubiak said Brock Bowers will be listed as doubtful on the injury report,” Warren wrote on his X account. “Said they will work him out pregame and see how it goes.

“If Bowers can’t play this week, Kubiak said he’s optimistic he’ll play against New Orleans next week.”

Obviously, this is great news for the Raiders moving forward, as there’s a good chance Bowers won’t miss a lot of time and may only be out for the first two games of the 2026 campaign.

With Bowers still on the mend and likely set to miss a second straight game, new Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak will continue to lean on Michael Mayer at the tight end position. Mayer recently signed a lucrative long-term contract extension, inking a three-year, $45 million deal with Las Vegas, securing his future with the storied NFL franchise.

In the win over the Dolphins, Mayer caught six passes for 32 yards and was clearly a focal point in the passing game, tying star running back Ashton Jeanty for the most receptions on the team in Week 1.

Raiders OC Opens Up About Dynamic RB Duo

Even though the Raiders are currently without their best offensive weapon in the passing game, the team is seeing some promising signs out of their dynamic running back duo out of the backfield, led by rising star Ashton Jeanty.

The Raiders already knew they had a star in the making with Jeanty, and that was clearly on display in Week 1, as he made an impact in the ground and passing game, finishing with 147 yards from scrimmage and two receiving touchdowns.

However, rookie Mike Washington Jr. also showed flashes of his potential, rushing for 41 yards on seven carries, making his duo dangerous, to say the least.

Ahead of Week 2, new offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko talked about this dynamic duo in the backfield.

“I think those guys, however it shakes out, and every game’s different, but however it shakes out, getting those guys rolling, making sure that we get them in the best position to be successful, and letting them take advantage of both their opportunities,” Janokco said.

Clearly, the Raiders want to get their running backs going early and often, which might be the key to unlocking the offense altogether while also taking the pressure off veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins.