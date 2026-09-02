Raiders HC Drops Strong Hint About Ashton Jeanty’s Week 1 Availability

The Las Vegas Raiders can now focus all their efforts on preparing to take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 at Allegiant Stadium on Sept. 13 after the team finished its preseason and cut its roster to the maximum of 53 players over the weekend.

Although many questions have been answered about this new-look Raiders team after training camp and the tough decisions that needed to be made, there’s still some uncertainty regarding the running back with starter Ashton Jeanty.

Klint Kubiak is Optimistic About Ashton Jeanty Playing Week 1

Recently, Jeanty suffered a sprained ankle during practice, which obviously was a major cause for concern ahead of Week 1.

However, the rising star seems set to continue making progress toward getting back on the field sooner rather than later, with new Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak saying the following about Jeanty during Wednesday’s press conference.

“He’s continuing to improve,” Kubiak said of Jeanty’s recovery. “You guys saw him out there yesterday. He’s still on the mend.”

Obviously, the big question about Jeanty is whether he’ll be ready to play on Sept. 13 when the Raiders host the Dolphins, which is the next question that Kubiak fielded from the media.

Kubiak was asked whether he’s optimistic Jeanty will be able to play in Week 1, and he got a laugh from the media when he answered with a smirk.

“Yes,” Kubiak said.

It seems as though Jeanty is trending in the right direction and will benefit from the team still having about a week and a half before hosting the Dolphins in Las Vegas.

There’s no question the Raiders are a better and more dynamic football team offensively with Jeanty healthy, especially in Kubiak’s offense, which could unleash the second-year back.

Klint Kubiak Opens Up About Raiders Rookie Mike Washington Jr.

Even though Jeanty’s status is still in doubt with Week 1 right around the corner, the Raiders do have some insurance at the running back position, with rookie Mike Washington Jr. being one of the breakout players of training camp.

Washington will likely get the bulk of the carries if Jeanty can’t play against the Dolphins. The Arkansas product has received a lot of high praise lately, and Kubiak was asked about what he’s seen from the rookie ahead of Week 1.

“Mike has had a solid camp,” Kubiak said of Washington. “He’s got a big season ahead of him just like a lot of these rookies that we’re counting on. We’re counting on coaching the heck out of him. Keep developing them, and every year in the draft there’s guys that you’re interested in and then there’s guys that maybe you’re not and sometimes the guys you’re not become you’re best players. That’s the thing about the NFL that’s so great. You think one thing and then all of the sudden guys come to camp and they show you what their true colors are, so just looking forward to develop him.”

It sounds more and more like Washington will play a sizable role on Kubiak’s squad this season, which could result in one of the best run games in the league if Jeanty and the rookie come out firing on all cylinders.