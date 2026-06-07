Raiders’ Jack Bech Faces Major Doubt Ahead of 2026 Season

The Las Vegas Raiders are betting that their young receivers, Jack Bech and Dont’e Thornton Jr., get their development back on track under new head coach Klint Kubiak after a challenging rookie season with Pete Carroll.

Bech, in particular, is one player the Silver and Black hopes will flourish under Kubiak, given that the team invested a second-round pick in 2025. Last season with the Raiders, Bech played 210 pass snaps, finishing with 20 receptions on 28 targets and 224 receiving yards, per PFF.

Moreover, the second-year wideout averaged 11.2 yards per reception and 3.4 yards after catch per reception during his rookie campaign.

Nonetheless, if Bech wants to become the top target for the Raiders, he’ll need to jump over Tre Tucker and new arrival Jalen Nailor in the depth chart. As a result, Moe Moton of Bleacher Report is selling the stock when it comes to Bech.

“The Las Vegas Raiders’ wide receiver group is wide open in terms of who emerges as the No. 1 option to complement All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers in the passing game,” Moton wrote in a June 6 article. “That said, Jack Bech’s second-round draft status won’t make him the clear-cut favorite to see a high volume of targets. Las Vegas made notable changes that will impact its offense…

“As a rookie last year, Bech didn’t have many flashes. He caught 20 passes for 224 yards as an afterthought within one of the league’s worst receiver units. Without much offseason buzz thus far, Bech needs a strong showing through training camp to raise the optimism for his second-year outlook.”

Jack Bech Could Be a YAC Guy for the Raiders

Nonetheless, while Moton is selling his stock on Bech, Yahoo! Sports’ Matt Harmon shared his thoughts on whether he sees Bech turning into a YAC wideout for the Silver and Black this upcoming season.

“I think the signs are there,” Harmon said on the May 24 edition of the “Just Win Podcast.” “To that point, I was collecting prospect data on some of the players from the last couple of draft classes while evaluating guys this past year.

“Honestly, because we didn’t see Bech much last year, I hadn’t really considered him a yards-after-catch option. But I remember looking back at the prospect data I had from last year, and in terms of broken tackles, he went down on first contact on just 15 percent of his in-space attempts…

“[And a] 15 percent dropped on the first contact rate, that’s insane. It’s one of the lowest I’ve ever charted. He was definitely a threat as a prospect with the ball in his hands.”

Jack Bech Will Need to Find a Connection

It will be interesting to see, once training camp and the preseason get going, if Bech can develop chemistry with either Kirk Cousins or Fernando Mendoza, or both. That way, he can have that confidence heading into the 2026 season that it won’t be a repeat of his rookie season.

The wideout room has Tucker and Nailor, but they aren’t names that Bech can overcome on the depth chart if he performs well on the field.