The Las Vegas Raiders should always look into different avenues where they could bring in additional firepower on offense for rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza, and one avenue could be a trade for New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte.

According to NFL insider Albert Breer, New England could be willing to trade Boutte for a fifth- or sixth-round pick. This is contingent, however, on whether the Patriots end up making a trade for Philadelphia Eagles superstar WR A.J. Brown.

Boutte, 24, had a strong 2025 season with 33 catches for 551 yards and six touchdowns. The former 2023 sixth-round pick could be on the move this offseason, and the Raiders would be a logical destination with room for Boutte to come in and become another solid weapon for Mendoza.

Raiders Receive Trade News Tidbit Regarding Patriots WR Kayshon Boutte

Kayshon Boutte is entering the final year of his rookie deal, and there’s something else to keep in mind: the Patriots signed former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs to a massive four-year deal worth up to $80 million.

Neither the timing nor the series of events is playing out in Boutte’s favor, and it’ll make sense for New England to want to trade him, even if it’s not for an early-round selection.

That’s where the Raiders come in.

Las Vegas current group of wide receivers includes Tre Tucker, Jalen Nailor, Jack Bech, Dont’e Thornton Jr., Malik Benson, and Dareke Young. Not exactly one of the league’s top WR cores.

If there’s an opportunity to trade for a proven receiver like Boutte for a fifth- or sixth-round pick, the Raiders should be interested.

Is A.J. Brown An Option? + John Spytek Comments on Wide Receiver Room

Let’s say A.J. Brown isn’t traded to the Patriots. Could the Raiders end up striking a deal with the Eagles for him?

It’s not out of the question, but Raiders general manager John Spytek seems to be extremely confident in the group of guys he has at wide receiver.

“I like our receiver room,” Spytek said on the Kay Adams show. “I think probably people are going to roll their eyes. I mean everybody loves receivers. This is a question I get from my kids, ‘Dad, like can we have 15 receivers on the roster?’ We live in the fantasy football world. Receiver, receiver, receiver. I value receivers, I do. I really do. But I love Tre Tucker and he’s a good player. And we’re excited about Jalen Nailor and we drafted Jack Bech in the second last year. We have belief in Jack. We drafted Dont’e Thornton in the fourth last year. We believe in him. I’m excited with Malik Benson. We’re not going to force anything. We have a very thorough evaluation of every player at every position and it never goes the way you want it to go, Kay.”

However, Spytek isn’t ruling out adding more talent at the WR position, let alone any other position on the roster.

“Listen, we’re never gonna stop turning the roster, we’re not gonna devalue any position. But we’re not gonna force any position, either. And there’s a lot of tough decisions that get made and we’re in the team building exercise here. We’re not in just talent acquisition and we’ve got to be mindful of every position room in our team and the right way to build the football team.”

A lot can unfold over the summer, and there is a reality where the Raiders end up trading for Kayshon Boutte or Brown — just something to keep in mind.