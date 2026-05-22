The Las Vegas Raiders should always look for avenues to improve the roster, and one unique situation could play out in their favor with Indianapolis Colts star guard Quenton Nelson.

Nelson, 30, has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of the past eight seasons, along with earning his sixth All-Pro honors in 2025. However, the Colts, according to NFL agent Joel Corry, may be at a crossroads when it comes to retaining Nelson.

Raiders Should Keep Tabs on Potential Trade For Colts Star Quenton Nelson

Corry maps out the Colts’ harsh reality that re-signing two of their top players, Quenton Nelson and running back Jonathan Taylor, may not be easy.

“The Colts may have sticker shock in any efforts to re-sign Nelson and Taylor,” Corry wrote. “Unless one of them gets a contract extension, a choice will need to be made with a franchise tag next offseason.”

That’s where the Raiders could take advantage and make a trade for Nelson. Las Vegas has the financials to offer him a contract extension, and plugging him at left guard would instantly give the Raiders the best LT-LG-C combination in the NFL with Kolton Miller, Nelson, and Tyler Linderbaum.

“It wouldn’t be surprising for Nelson, who is 30, to insist on becoming the league’s highest-paid interior offensive lineman again considering he isn’t showing any signs of slowing down,” Corry added. “Offensive guards can continue to play at an extremely high level into their mid-30s.”

The Raiders signed Spencer Burford this offseason to presumably start at left guard, but he earned a 58.9 overall PFF grade in 2025 and gave up 21 total pressures, which included two sacks, two penalties, and two hits in 458 offensive snaps.

If there’s an opportunity to upgrade with a trade for Nelson, the Raiders should be the first ones on the phone with Colts general manager Chris Ballard. Especially when it’ll help Fernando Mendoza develop into the franchise quarterback the Raiders expect him to be.

Corry Maps Out What an Extension Would Look Like for Nelson

With Quenton Nelson presumably wanting to reset the market at guard with his extension, the Raiders have the funds necessary with an estimated $72 million in 2027. Corry went into detail explaining what that extension could look like for the Colts star offensive lineman.

“For example, Nelson would be resetting the offensive guard market by 14.58% with a $27.5 million-per-year deal since Tyler Smith is the current standard. Smith received a four-year, $96 million extension, averaging $24 million per year, from the Dallas Cowboys last September shortly after the 2025 regular season started.

Nelson reset the market by a bigger margin when he signed his current contract. He got 21.21% more than the existing offensive guard salary benchmark, which was Brandon Scherff at $16.5 million per year. That type of increase would put Nelson in the $29 million-per-year neighborhood.”

There’s a lot that goes into making a decision of this magnitude, and despite having $72M in available cap, the Raiders have stars of their own to re-sign (cough cough Brock Bowers). Still, Nelson’s situation in Indianapolis is something John Spytek should keep an eye on.

If the Colts were to move on from Nelson, it shouldn’t cost an arm and a leg for the Raiders to acquire him. A late-day two selection, even an early day-three pick, should be all that it takes to bring him in. The bigger problem would be handing Nelson an extension, which could make him the highest-paid guard in the NFL.