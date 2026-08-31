Raiders’ Ashton Jeanty Decision Speaks Volumes About Injury Timeline

With three NFL preseason games in the books and training camp starting to wrap up, the Las Vegas Raiders got their roster down to the required 53 players on Sunday, setting the stage for Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 13 at Allegiant Stadium.

Although there were some surprise cuts and moves ahead of the Sunday deadline, with players like defensive end Cian Slone getting waived and Patrick Johnson making the final roster, the team is finally set, and the real countdown to the season opener can begin.

Ashton Jeanty Won’t Start 2026 NFL Season on IR

One of the major question marks for the Raiders heading into Sunday was whether star running back Ashton Jeanty would be put on the injured reserve list, which would cost the second-year back at least the first four games of the 2026 NFL season.

Fortunately for Jeanty and first-year head coach Klint Kubiak, the team’s lead back won’t be put on IR to begin the season, meaning the Raiders are confident he’ll be back on the field sooner rather than later, according to Sam Warren of The Athletic.

“The Raiders did not place Ashton Jeanty on IR to begin the season,” Warren wrote. “Shows that the team is confident he’ll return from his injury within four games.”

Obviously, this is great news for the Raiders ahead of Week 1 against the Dolphins, though it remains unclear when Jeanty will be ready to return to the field. Las Vegas can be confident that the run game likely won’t miss a beat, especially with rookie Mike Washington Jr. ready to shoulder the load as the starter if Jeanty misses time right out of the gate.

Washington has been impressive, to say the least, during the preseason and training camp, earning him a significant role on this team moving forward. Dylan Laube will likely serve as Washington’s backup if Jeanty can’t go in Week 1 against Miami.

Raiders Keep 3 Quarterbacks to Start 2026 Campaign

Along with the good news on the running back situation, the Raiders have decided to begin the 2026 campaign with three quarterbacks on the roster, which is a little surprising.

So many quarterbacks were either cut or traded ahead of Sunday’s deadline, with Aidan O’Connell potentially among the backup quarterbacks on the move.

However, Kubiak and company decided not to go that route, with O’Connell making the final 53-man roster, according to Warren.

“The Raiders keep three quarterbacks after all,” Warren wrote. “Kirk Cousins, Fernando Mendoza and Aidan O’Connell are on the first 53.”

Ultimately, this is probably the smart move, as O’Connell has extensive experience as the starter and can be leaned on if Kirk Cousins goes down early and Kubiak doesn’t want to turn to highly touted rookie Fernando Mendoza right away.

Keeping O’Connell in the mix is the smart move, as it provides the insurance needed at the most important position on the field.