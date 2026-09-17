Raiders OC Sends Strong Message About Ashton Jeanty, Mike Washington Jr.

The Las Vegas Raiders were able to get off to a strong start to the 2026 NFL season, as Kirk Cousins and company were able to get a 14-point win over the visiting Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas was solid on both sides of the football, with Cousins tossing three touchdown passes and the Maxx Crosby-led defense containing Malik Willis in his debut for Miami.

Raiders OC Opens Up About Dynamic RB Duo

Along with Cousins looking decent and passing Denver Broncos legend John Elway in all-time touchdown passes, even though he threw two interceptions, the Raiders were able to establish the run game with the two-headed monster of Ashton Jeanty and rookie running back Mike Washington Jr.

On Thursday, ahead of the Week 2 matchup against the division rival Los Angeles Chargers, Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko spoke to the media and fielded questions about the talented running back duo and the importance of controlling the offense’s tempo.

“I think those guys, however it shakes out, and every game’s different, but however it shakes out, getting those guys rolling, making sure that we get them in the best position to be successful, and letting them take advantage of both their opportunities,” Janokco said.

The new Raiders offensive coordinator also touched on Washington’s explosiveness and how the team expects a lot from him when he gets the football.

“Mike [Washington Jr.] is an explosive player, and we want to maximize his talents,” Janocko said of the rookie running back. “He’s a guy when he gets the ball in his hand, we expect a lot out of him. Making sure he’s on his tracks, seeing what he’s supposed to see, and then making sure he hits the hole and gets to the second level and breaks tackles down the field.”

During the win over the Dolphins, Washington and Jeanty combined for 143 rushing yards, with both backs having impressive averages. Jeanty led the way with 102 yards, with an average of 4.4 yards per carry, while Washington racked up 41 yards at 5.9.

If this duo can continue hitting the holes made by Tyler Linderbaum and company upfront, the Raiders could have a formidable run game this season.

Maxx Crosby Reflects on Chaotic Raiders Offseason

After the blockbuster trade between the Raiders and Baltimore Ravens fell apart, superstar defensive end Maxx Crosby was sent back to Las Vegas.

Obviously, that’s an awkward situation, but Crosby handled it like a professional and recently opened up about that madness that went down during the offseason and how it impacted him, via Sam Warren of The Athletic.

“Everyone knows it was a crazy offseason, to say the least. I think I grew in a lot of ways. … You’ve just got to do everything in your power to put yourself in that position to be the best version of you. But also you’ve got to trust others and the ones that around me like (DC Rob Leonard) and my teammates and the guys that are going to war with me. So that’s really where I’m at mentally and felt great. And I just want to continue stacking days.”

Fortunately for Crosby, he got off to a quick start, recording 1.5 sacks in Week 1, which put him over 70 sacks for his career, showing he hasn’t missed a beat after a chaotic offseason and recovery from knee surgery.