Raiders Drop 27 in Week 1, but Alarming Flaws Signal Danger Ahead

The Las Vegas Raiders began last season with a win. In defeating the England Patriots, Pete Carroll’s team had everything flowing right. However, the bottom fell out. Vegas fired him, traded quarterback Geno Smith, and began the process of starting over. On September 13, the team kicked off its 2026 campaign with equal success, beating the Miami Dolphins 27-13. Once again, the overreactions dribbled in, and many began to buy in early.

However, it’s important to keep in mind that the Dolphins are anticipated to be among the weakest teams in the NFL. Consequently, it’s wise to temper expectations. Despite this, discussions are emerging about how this season feels distinct from last year’s. Whether that cliché actually applies or is just wishful thinking remains to be seen. Remember how the combatants in the first game last year ended, as detailed by Just Blog Baby’s Levi Dombro:

“It was just over a year ago that the Las Vegas Raiders went up to New England and took down the Patriots in a triumphant bad-weather game to kick off the Pete Carroll era with a bang… Last year, the Raiders lost 14 of their next 15 games. By contrast, the Patriots went on to win the AFC.”

Ashton Jeanty did it all against Miami today 23 CAR, 102 RUYDS, 6 REC, 45 REC YDS, 2 TD, 147 Total YDS https://t.co/vq8kcw1ivX pic.twitter.com/3gI3rUrJ9x — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) September 13, 2026

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Reason for Optimism

The Raiders scored 27 points without the focal point of their passing game. Tight end Brock Bowers, who will be the focus of the passing attack, missed the game with a knee injury. Yet the team managed to win without him, as articulated in the same Dombro article.

“One big reason to feel irrationally confident after Week 1? The Raiders didn’t even have Brock Bowers out there. He is the centerpiece of the offense… Las Vegas scored 27 without him… Oh, and I have confidence in the fact that Fernando Mendoza can operate this offense at a higher level than Kirk Cousins.”

Now, the Dolphins will not be confused with the 2000 Baltimore Ravens defense, but the point stands. Without a true No. 1 receiver, Kirk Cousins was able to move the ball with efficiency. On top of that, he took what the defense gave, connecting with running back Ashton Jeanty on two touchdown passes.

Kirk Cousins ➡️ Jack Bech for the first TD of the game! MIAvsLV on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/uBKuj659cn — NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026

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Red Flag

The Dolphins game did unveil one aspect of the Raiders’ offense that could become an issue under Cousins. The lack of a downfield attack will embolden defenses to move down towards the line of scrimmage, potentially making it difficult to time routes. Cosuins tried to attack Miami vertically, and his limited arm strength was evident in two interceptions that hung in the air.

And my dude – Michael Taaffe gets his turnover! An interception right out of the halftime gates!!! pic.twitter.com/QNvBzDAc4M — Jason Sarney – Dolphins Wire (@Jason_Sarney) September 13, 2026

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Defensive Unevenness

Granted, the Raiders’ defense pressured Miami quarterback Malik Willis all day long, making him rush throws and abandon the pocket faster than he initially wanted to. However, three completions for over 20 yards signal coverage lapses that the team cannot afford against better competition.

While pass rushers Kwity Paye and Maxx Crosby combined for seven quarterback hits and 3.5 sacks, three Dolphins receivers averaged over 15 yards per catch. Wideout Caleb Douglas caught five passes for 95 yards. If the Raiders do not tighten up the wideouts, then they will be in trouble against a better team.

Kwity Paye had four sacks in 408 pass-rushing snaps for the Colts last season. Here are his three sacks in 24 pass-rushing snaps for the Raiders on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/Kr1Cp5qxog — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) September 14, 2026

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In the NFL, a win is a win, and a two-touchdown victory deserves celebration. However, with a divisional matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers looming, the goal is to fix the backend and refine the offense. On paper, the Raiders and their offensive overhaul look like a better team, but is that enough to stay competitive?