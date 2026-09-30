Raiders Face Strongest Early Test in Divisional Battle Against Kansas City

The Las Vegas Raiders sit at 3-0, but is it a legitimate mark, or does the quality of competition matter? The team, having achieved a 3-0 start, is now gearing up to continue its most intense rivalry. Facing the Kansas City Chiefs, the Raiders can silence the whispers of critics who believe the strong start is nothing more than an illusion. More importantly, defeating their hated rival would go a long way in serving notice that Vegas intends to become a force within the AFC West.

The Chiefs, who are also undefeated, come into the game with a few perceived advantages. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes owns a 13-2 record against the Raiders. Las Vegas is also a 4.6-point underdog at home against a Chiefs team that looks like it’s rebounded from a miserable season.

“I think this is going to be a highlight-reel type of game.” @IamSTANBACK ahead of the Chiefs vs. Raiders matchup 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Elh88HStXy — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) September 30, 2026

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Ignoring Outside Noise

The NFL world largely ignored the Raiders until their win on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. Head coach Klint Kubiak kept the focus inside the facility and detailed the mission for his coaches.

“That’s our job as coaches, to get them dialed in. The thing about our team is we have a mature team that’s very goal-oriented and has some strong leadership. They’re not satisfied with what’s been done for three games. They know it’s a long season, and in order for us to be successful, we have to get better every day with great practices on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday to prepare for the game.”

Three games do not make a season. Yet the early metrics tell a positive story. According to the Pro Football Network NFL Offense Impact Rankings, Vegas claims the No. 11 spot. The metric is determined by the “opponent-adjusted blend of points per drive, EPA and success rate, red-zone finishing, explosive plays, and ball security.”

In essence, by efficiency, succeeding with risks and keeping the ball away from the defense. Similarly, the defense holds the No. 4 slot, highlighting their big plays and ability to stall the offense. The defense leads the league in takeaways and turnover differential, two key elements.

“We don’t win the game without those four turnovers in the fourth quarter. It was impressive how they kept getting the ball back for us. It changed the whole game.”

The Raiders are unbeaten because they’re playing complementary football. Defensively, things are working at all three levels and a rookie ballhawk is emerging as a major asset. pic.twitter.com/tqgny77Ol6 — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) September 30, 2026

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Early Change

In previous years, when the Raiders found themselves behind in a game, the team would collapse from within, compounding the loss. However, after being down to both the Chargers and Saints in the last two weeks, Kubiak signaled a change in approach.

“I think the number one thing (I have learned) is you don’t really get to find out about somebody until the chips are down and their backs are against the wall. Our backs were against the wall (Sunday), down two scores. We got to find out a lot about the guys’ resilience and toughness because everybody is fine if you’re up two scores. But what do you do if you’re down two scores?”

The Raiders found a way. Wins do not need to be pretty or aesthetically pleasing. In facing a Chiefs team that seemed not only to have regained their winning ways but also to have added a workhorse back in Kenneth Walker III. As a result, Sunday looks like a brutal, bloody-nose encounter with the early division lead hanging in the balance.