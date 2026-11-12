NFL Insider Explains Why Chargers Refused to Trade Khalil Mack to Bears

The 0-8 Chargers poured cold water on Khalil Mack’s reunion with the Chicago Bears, or the idea of shipping him off to any other team, for that matter, before the trade deadline.

There were plenty of rumors and even reported interest from the Chicago front office, yet the two teams never reached a deal. According to the latest post-deadline reports, two major roadblocks kept the move from happening.

What Went Wrong With Khalil Mack and Bears Reunion?

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport broke down exactly what went wrong in a trade that he was looking out for at the trade deadline. He added that if he had to name one trade that would happen at the start of trade season, it would be Mack returning to Chicago. However, the Chargers weren’t interested.

“Here’s one I was watching not just today, but over the last couple of weeks is Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears,” Rapoport said.

The Chargers were unwilling to part ways with Mack as it is, and the Jeffery Simmons deal made it worse. Since they already had Jeffery Simmons, the Bears’ interest went down significantly.

“The Chargers never wanted to deal Khalil Mack,” Rapoport explained. “They never got close to dealing Khalil Mack.”

Per him, the Bears wanted Mack for a more mentor-like role, someone who could guide their young players in the locker room.

“They wanted him in their locker room. They wanted him to help teach some of the young pass rushers,” Rapoport added.

If that didn’t put off the Chargers, the draft capital that the Bears offered for Mack definitely did. Since they already went all in for the Simmons trade — and also because they weren’t as interested– that was it.

“And then for the Chicago Bears, once they did the Jeffery Simmons deal, that was kind of it,” Rapoport said.

Chargers Choose Mack Over Draft Picks

At that point, the Chargers had made up their mind. Mack wasn’t going anywhere, and head coach Jim Harbaugh made it clear in his press conference.

“I want Khalil Mack here. Khalil Mack wants to be here. He’s one of the pillars of our team,” Harbaugh told reporters.

Los Angeles didn’t see the point in dumping a future Hall of Famer for pennies on the dollar. At 35 years old and playing on a one-year, $18 million fully guaranteed deal, Mack was strictly a half-season rental for any contender calling.

That meant trade offers weren’t going to climb past late-round Day 3 picks, a return the Chargers decided wasn’t worth losing the most accomplished veteran in their building.

Still, standing pat comes with an obvious catch. Mack is set to hit free agency in March, and he already pondered retirement last offseason before deciding to run it back in 2026.

By holding onto him through the deadline, an 0-8 Chargers front office accepted the very real chance that Mack either walks away from football or signs elsewhere this spring without Los Angeles getting a single draft pick back in return.