The Los Angeles Chargers are gearing up for their Week 12 action, but right now, there’s a cloud of mystery surrounding this game. That’s due in large part to star quarterback Justin Herbert‘s injury status, as he is dealing with a concussion that he suffered in the team’s Week 11 loss to the New York Jets.

Los Angeles’ offense has been a mess this season, but it likely won’t be much better without Herbert, even as it prepares to take on a struggling New England Patriots defense. With kickoff for this contest quickly approaching, though, a new report has indicated that the Chargers aren’t expecting to have Herbert at their disposal on Sunday.

Justin Herbert Expected to Be Inactive for Chargers in Week 12

The 2026 campaign has been a nightmare for Herbert, as he has gone from being a Pro Bowl-caliber quarterback to arguably the worst quarterback in the league. Herbert’s stunning collapse is a big reason why the Chargers have been the most disappointing team in the league, and it’s safe to say his future with the team is very much up in the air.

Through 10 games, Herbert has completed 171 of his 274 pass attempts for 1,851 yards, eight touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. It certainly hasn’t helped that the offense around Herbert has been banged up all year long, but that alone cannot be used as an excuse for his poor play. Herbert is supposed to be a guy who can win games for his team, but he simply has not been able to do that this year.

Now, Herbert is dealing with a concussion that has cast his status for the team’s upcoming game in doubt. While the Chargers are leaving the door open for Herbert to clear the NFL’s concussion protocol in time for this game, reports have emerged indicating that they are not optimistic that he will be able to play against the Pats.

“It’s looking increasingly possible that DJ Uiagalelei could be the Chargers’ starting quarterback Sunday against the Patriots Sunday, sources tell CBS Sports,” Matt Zenitz reported in a post on X.

Chargers Could Be in Trouble Without Justin Herbert

Getty INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 22: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers warms up prior to the game against the New York Jets at SoFi Stadium on November 22, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

For as bad as Herbert has been, it’s tough to say that the offense will be better without him. Beyond that, the team’s depth at quarterback behind him is not in good shape. The team’s backup, Trey Lance, is currently on injured reserve, which means that former undrafted free agent DJ Uiagalelei would be in line to start if Herbert can’t play.

The 2026 campaign has been a mess for L.A., so it’s only fitting that something like this would happen to this team. Herbert still has time to get himself ready for this game, but it’s looking increasingly likely that Uiagalelei will be getting the first start of his young NFL career. Kickoff for the Chargers’ upcoming game is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.