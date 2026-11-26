The way the Los Angeles Chargers‘ season is going, a change in coaching staff was expected long ago. But it never came.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler thinks it’s not that far away, with the Chargers officially having their worst season in history.

“The Chargers are firmly on the radar despite coach Jim Harbaugh’s massive buyout on a five-year deal (do the math on what was reported as a five-year, $80 million deal in 2024),” Fowler writes in his Week 12 buzz notes.

Chargers Firmly on the Radar, Says ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler

“If Harbaugh finishes, say, 2-15 in Los Angeles, ownership must do some soul-searching at that point, no? (Particularly when the team plays home games in a stadium it doesn’t even own.)”

The only way the ownership still trusts Harbaugh is if he entirely overhauls his coaching staff, or changes his franchise QB. He has made it clear that he is not ready (yet) to do any of those.

However, if the Chargers continue unraveling the same way, which is expected at this point, the owners will have no option but to force hands. But will they hand Harbaugh the keys for another year after how terribly the Mike McDaniel experiment failed? Fowler doubts that too.

“And if the Chargers still believe in Harbaugh, the bigger question becomes: Do they trust him to hire a third offensive coordinator in as many years? The Mike McDaniel hire has been flashy but has produced a 30th-ranked scoring offense and a lack of a clear identity. The McDaniel era pales in comparison to the Greg Roman era (Roman is thriving with the Giants, by the way).”

Whether the franchise trusts him again is a secondary question 1-9 into the season. The bigger question is if they’ll trust him again at all.

Several analysts are already convinced they won’t, and that’s why Harbaugh is on almost every hot-seat coach list mid-season.

Jim Harbaugh Hot Seat Officially Scorching

CBS Sports’ Carter Bahns puts Harbaugh at No. 4 on his list, meaning Harbaugh’s seat is scorching hot. And that is after Harbaugh won his first game of the season against the Ravens.

“He finally did it. Jim Harbaugh won a game in 2026. The threat of becoming the first 0-17 coach in NFL history is gone, but the stain of a brutal year will stick around on his otherwise prolific resume unless he is able to capture lightning in a bottle and rattle off a handful more wins between Week 11 and Week 18,” Bahns wrote.

“Even though the run game got out of the mud and Omarion Hampton reemerged as a productive lead back in the win, the offense remains a massive problem and one that will probably continue to plague the franchise so long as Mike McDaniel is calling plays. Harbaugh retained him through the bye week and got a win out of that decision, so the offensive coordinator seems unlikely to go anywhere in the immediate future. A bigger question is whether the front office would give Harbaugh the chance to make an assistant change or if management would prefer to move on from Harbaugh himself.”

Harbaugh has just about burned through whatever margin of error he had left. Ownership might simply be waiting for the offseason to make a move, or holding out hope that he can salvage something before the regular season wraps up.