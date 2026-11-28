The Los Angeles Chargers had very little to celebrate this year, managing only one win throughout the season and already out of the playoff race early. As the team hopes to rebuild momentum in the remaining few games, their next test is against last season’s Super Bowl runner-up, the New England Patriots, who have failed to replicate last season’s form, standing at a 5-5 record.

The Pats are already dealing with the setback of QB1 Drake Maye. They are also dealing with the injury setback of the three-time Pro Bowler and star wide receiver AJ Brown, who has been sidelined for most of his time in Foxborough since the trade from the Philadelphia Eagles. According to the latest report from NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, the Pats put him on the Injured Reserve, meaning he will be missing the next four games, including the Sunday clash against the Chargers.

“The #Patriots have placed WR AJ Brown on Injured Reserve, and he’s out the next four games with a hamstring injury. Another frustrating reality in a frustrating season,” Rapoport noted on X.

Before putting the 29-year-old on the IR, the Patriots already ruled him out for the Chargers game due to the hamstring injury.

Mike Vrabel Confirms Major Patriots Absences Ahead Of Chargers Showdown

As uncertainty was over his availability, the Patriots’ head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed that Brown is out for the Chargers game alongside other names on Sunday, per reporter Dan Roche.

“Mike Vrabel tells reporters in Foxboro that QB Drake Maye, WR AJ Brown and CB Carlton Davis are all out for Sunday at LAC,” wrote Roche on X.

In addition, the Patriots’ injury report for this week showed that the former Eagles star will not be suiting up for the Week 12 game, featuring in only 4 games this campaign.

Several Patriots players landed on the Injury report ahead of the Week 12 game, including AJ Brown. Dealing with a hamstring injury, he completely skipped the practice sessions this week. Before the Patriots’ Bye week, he played in the Week 10 clash against the Detroit Lions, where he suffered the injury in the third quarter. Shortly after the injury, he was questionable before being ruled out for the game.

Though Brown is a three-time Pro Bowler and has been one of the top WRs in the league the last few seasons, he has been quiet this season, largely due to recurring injuries. Playing only 4 games, he has logged 11 receptions and 128 receiving yards without scoring any touchdowns.

Chargers’ Defensive Advantage Comes With A Major Offensive Concern

Brown’s absence should take the pressure off the Chargers’ already thin cornerback room, given the physical challenge he possesses. Without Brown as well as the QB1, Drake Maye, the Chargers will have a better opportunity to disrupt the quick passing game. In addition, the Pro-Bolwer’s absence takes away a major downfield threat, allowing the Chargers’ front seven to create more pressure on the backup Patriots QB, Tommy DeVito.

While it is good news for the Chargers’ defense, the offense will have a major disadvantage at SoFi Stadium tomorrow, as QB1 Justin Herbert is out of the game. He is out due to a concussion in the last game against the New York Jets. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei will start in his place.