Chargers All-Pro Named Trade Candidate Following 0-2 Start

The Los Angeles Chargers are facing many uncertainties.

They are off to a disastrous 0-2 start, losing both games at home to what were considered inferior teams. To make things worse, the Chargers’ remaining schedule is the toughest in the NFL. There is still time to turn things around, but it won’t be easy.

OLB Khalil Mack Could Be on Trade Block Following Los Angeles Chargers’ 0-2 Start

It’s tough to think about this early in the season, but the Chargers could have a fire sale soon of they can’t get on track. Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report believes trading future Hall of Famer Khalil Mack would make sense if Los Angeles doesn’t climb back into contention.

“Edge-rusher Khalil Mack will be a logical trade chip if the Chargers slide out of contention. He’s 35, is playing on a one-year deal, and is still valuable as a rotational pass-rusher. Mack has recorded a sack, two tackles for loss, and four quarterback pressures this season.”

Hopefully the Chargers’ season doesn’t come to this, but dealing Mack would be wise if it comes down to it. He is only under contract with Los Angeles for this season, and could call it a career at the end of it. Flipping Mack for a draft pick would benefit the Chargers’ future.

Chargers Could Also Be Buyers in Trade Market

A different approach for Los Angeles would be acquiring players via trade in an attempt to save its season. Knox also recently proposed the Chargers potentially adding defensive lineman Solomon Thomas from the Tennessee Titans.

“After getting blown out in Week 1, it’s hard to imagine Tennessee becoming playoff-relevant before then… Thomas probably isn’t a starter at this stage of his career, but the 30-year-old recorded 27 tackles and three tackles for loss in a rotational role with Dallas last season.”

Thomas is a 10-year veteran who has posted 239 career tackles and 18.5 sacks. The Chargers could certainly use some quality depth along their defensive line, but whether or not Thomas would move the needle is up for debate. The next few weeks will decide if Los Angeles will be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline.