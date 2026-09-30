Chargers Named Potential Destination for Former All-Pro WR

The Los Angeles Chargers could use some help offensively.

The unit has been extremely disappointing throughout the first three games of the 2026 season, averaging the fourth-lowest points per game in the NFL at 14.7. Adding a proven playmaker could go a long way in bolstering the Chargers’ offense.

Los Angeles Chargers Named Potential Destination for Free Agent WR Odell Beckham Jr.

The New York Giants released wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Tuesday, as the two sides mutually agreed to part ways. Beckham was struggling to find opportunities with the Giants, logging just one target during the first three weeks.

Beckham will be looking for a team that he’ll have more of a chance to produce with. According to Matty Breisch of Clutch Points, the Chargers could be among the top destinations for him, citing his familiarity with Los Angeles and having played for Jim Harbaugh’s brother John.

“So could Beckham Jr. be the next member of the greater Harbaugh Bros. tree to jump from one side to the other? Considering he already has experience playing at SoFi Stadium, winning a Super Bowl as a member of the Los Angeles Rams, and would likely enjoy a return to the West Coast as a member of a team that’s struggling to get much going on offense through three weeks.”

Odell Beckham would be worth Chargers taking a flyer on

Los Angeles needs help at the receiver position, particularly on the outside. Beckham fits that bill, and would instantly become the Chargers’ most proven weapon. The 13-year veteran is a two-time All-Pro, three-time Pro Bowler, and was the 2014 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

The big question surrounding Beckham is how much gas does he have left in the tank? He missed the entire 2022 season with a torn ACL, and didn’t play in 2025 after he was suspended six games for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

At 33 years old, Beckham’s best days are behind him, but that doesn’t mean he can’t make an impact in a rotational role. Given how disappointing Quentin Johnston has been so far this season, bringing in a veteran like Beckham could push him to be better.