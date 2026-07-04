Aaron Donald Gets Strong Words After Stirring Pot on Rams Return

If Aaron Donald is planning on returning to the Los Angeles Rams at some point for the 2026 season, he is not shying away from it.

Donald’s willingness to even discuss the idea beyond shutting it down is, in and of itself, a significant shift. The franchise legend has spoken about possibly coming out of retirement in the past as a non-starter.

His latest message, however brief, has caused a stir as speculation continues to swirl.

Aaron Donald Reacts to Rams Speculation

In reaction to a post from ClutchPointsNFL on Instagram on July 3 about his possible return to the Rams to play alongside Myles Garrett, Donald dropped an eyes emoji in the comments.

The reactions to his reaction tell the story of how highly anticipated his decision is.

“Aaron Donald has never teased like this since retirement..” Rams Tapes posted on X on July 3. “I don’t wanna say it’s official.. but I would call it official for all this teasing from Mr. ‘The cup is full’ seems like the cup is not full.. [eyes emoji]”

Donald recently raised eyebrows with a simple workout post. Reports that he is considering a return remain prevalent as training camp approaches.

That is true even if he most likely would not be there.

“Imagine trying to draw up a game plan against a defensive front that features the two most destructive pass rushers of this generation,” ClutchPoints said in the caption of the post on Instagram on July 3. “The thought of pairing Garrett’s unstoppable edge presence with Donald’s historic interior dominance is turning a hypothetical dream line into a reality.

“Putting them on the exact same defensive line feels completely unfair to every offensive coordinator and quarterback in the league.”

Time Away Could Be Good Thing for Aaron Donald

Donald was tagged by fans multiple times in the comments before and after he replied. He did not clarify his response. The blurb presented it, perhaps, with an air of finality it does not yet deserve. That is even while they included a disclaimer about the ink not yet being dry.

Donald admitted in June that the idea of playing with Garrett got him “thinking.”

“One month and one day later, Donald, who could have simply stayed quiet, dropped a hint that the flame may now be flickering,” Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio wrote on July 4. “Donald has two fewer years of wear and tear that any other 35-year-old defensive lineman would have. And he previously was so good that it took two, and often three, blockers to slow him down.

That becomes much harder to do, with Garrett on the defensive line. It would be pick your poison time for all opposing offenses.”

Florio continued, saying that adding Donald “would make the Rams an even stronger favorite to get back to the Super Bowl (currently, +295) . . . and win it (currently, +550).” The Super Bowl will be held in SoFi Stadium, where the Rams play.

However, it would also raise the expectations.

Super Bowl or Bust in LA

That is, assuming not only that Donald returns, but also that the Rams do not suffer any other major setback.

“Frankly, anything less than a berth in Super Bowl LXI would be viewed as a disappointment, if they can put Donald and Garrett on the field together — and if the team’s cluster of thirtysomething stars can stay healthy for the long haul,” Florio wrote.

Donald walked away two years after winning the Super Bowl with the Rams in 2021. There might not be a better time to contemplate a return than for this team this coming season.