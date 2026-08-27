Aaron Donald Gets Clear Message After Comments From Ex-Rams Teammate Todd Gurley

The clock is ticking on Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams.

However, their sense of time as it relates to this may not be what many on the outside expect as they wrap up the preseason on Thursday against the Los Angeles Chargers, with their regular-season opener against the San Francisco 49ers–in Australia–approaching.

However, again from the outside looking in, it would appear as though the Rams are no closer to having an answer, and judging from one teammate’s comments, that could be telling.

Rams’ Wait for Aaron Donald Causing Angst

ESPN’s Adam Schefter joined the Pat McAfee Show to discuss a variety of NFL topics, including Donald and his potential return to the Rams.

Schefter’s remarks raised eyebrows for the network’s social media team.

“These people know it’s go time. Two and a half weeks. Time to start getting ready, which, again, makes me wonder what’s going through the mind of one Aaron Donald right now, and as we get closer to the regular season,” Schefter said on “The Pat McAfee Show” on August 27.

“I would think that he’s probably getting close to making a decision at some point here. Because either you’re going to do it, or you’re not going to do it. We’re at the point now. You’re coming back, or you’re not coming back. Does your body feel like it can handle it, or does your body feel like it can handle it? What are we doing here? One way or the other, right?”

McAfee asked Schefter about the “fecal matter metaphor,” to which the NFL insider eventually responded, “That or get off the pot.”

Rams head coach Sean McVay will not push Donald to make a decision.

McVay has also made it clear that they are viewing Donald as a potential addition to a Super Bowl-contending roster rather than a must-have. Regardless, they will be at his mercy in terms of getting clarity about a decision.

Former Rams Teammate Todd Gurley Gets Honest About Aaron Donald

Todd Gurley spent five of his six years in the NFL with the Rams organization. All of those came as a teammate of Donald’s. Gurley faked having intel on Donald, but did offer insight into his fellow Rams great’s mindset.

The latter ties into what Schefter said.

“.@TG3II ALMOST had us [rolling on the floor laughing emojis]” the 4th and South Podcast crew posted on X on August 27.

“According to my sources, man, AD will officially be ba–nah, I don’t know. I don’t know, bro,” Gurley told Jarvis Landry and Leonard Fournette in a clip the 4th and South Podcast shared on X on August 26. “I know he got his train out there; I feel like he should have went back to Pittsburgh, though, to get it in like his old days.

Gurley joked again, “I do know–I don’t want s***,” before sharing insight into Donald’s mindset.

“If he was to make a decision, he would make a decision early. He wouldn’t be like, ‘I’ll just come back for the playoffs.’ That ain’t in him. He with all the smoke. So, he either gonna be in all the way, or he’s not gonna be in.”

The only true deadline is Tuesday after Week 13.

That is the deadline for Donald (and others in a position to) to apply for reinstatement, by which time the Rams will have a lot more clarity about their outlook, too.